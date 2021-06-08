FiberLight Announces New El Paso Data Center Expansion Providing High-Capacity Connectivity Into Mexico

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberLight , LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks , today announced that it has completed its fiber expansion in the greater El Paso, Texas market, with a new Point of Presence (PoP) at the MDC El Paso facility.

FiberLight has been broadening its fiber network across Texas for many years with the goal of serving the El Paso area as the local community has become a major hub for connecting to the Mexican market. This expansion not only brings new connections for businesses in this area but now provides a fourth border crossing to support terabits of bandwidth from Mexico to Dallas. FiberLight is now able to connect El Paso with Laredo, McAllen, and Brownsville.

"We see first-hand the amount of capacity required to move data from the US market across the border to Mexico to support critical communications and to reach data center locations in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Austin," said Chris Rabii, Chief Executive Officer at FiberLight. "This latest expansion and the connections with MDC Data Centers provide our customers with the cross border gateways required to move vast amounts of data from one data center to another with no lag time. We are excited to bring these new connections to our customers and look forward to engaging with new wireless carriers in the months ahead."

"With the growing demand for high-capacity services, FiberLight has been an enthusiastic partner to collaborate on new diverse solutions for infrastructure development in Texas and reaching to Mexico," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Telia Carrier. "By expanding the network crossing points between the United States and Mexico, we are adding resiliency to the region in order to meet growing, global, and dynamic customer demand for high quality connectivity to critical content, cloud ecosystems and millions of end-users."

FiberLight's Texas network now leverages more than 16,000 route miles and 165 on-net data centers connected with newly constructed fiber. Following this recent expansion in El Paso, local data centers now connected back to the larger FiberLight network are able to reliably receive their full 10G or 100G throughput when compared to legacy networks.

"El Paso is an important growth market for MDC in the region, as it is a strategic point of interconnection for Mexico that provides diverse access to transit and content available in the US. Welcoming FiberLight's mission-critical network and express access to DASH markets in El Paso is great news for this ecosystem," said Joel Pacheco, CRO of MDC Data Centers. "Also, FiberLight's WISP strategy aligns very well with our tower and fiber capabilities of MDC El Paso, where we have seen customer demand from local wireless providers on both sides of the border."

MDC El Paso complements the company's data centers in McAllen, Laredo, in Texas, and Nogales, in Arizona; MDC focuses on interconnecting the world with Mexico by providing carrier-neutral colocation and international fiber crossings in strategic hubs along the U.S. border with Mexico.

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With 14,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services , Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .

About MDC Data Centers

MDC, formerly MDC Data Centers, helps network operators, content providers, and enterprises interconnect with major Network Service Providers on the US border with Mexico. The company is considered one of the fastest-growing data centers in South Texas, presenting a unique offer of reliable colocation services with a fiber crossing infrastructure to bring networks across the border. Due to its geographic proximity to Mexico, MDC serves this emerging market allowing American and International carriers to connect to the largest concentration of Mexican networks in carrier-neutral facilities. For more information visit mdcdatacenters.com , and follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and Twitter at @MDCDatacenters .

