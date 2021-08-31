FiberLight Brings New Dark and Lit Fiber Services To Coloblox Data Centers

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberLight , LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, today announced a new partnership with Atlanta-based Coloblox Data Centers. One of Atlanta's original co-location providers, Coloblox currently serves over 250-customers across its 32,000 square feet of data center space in the Atlanta market.

FiberLight will be providing both dark and lit fiber services to Coloblox to go along with its latest Point-of-Presence (PoP) in the ATL1 Atlanta data center. Coloblox customers will now have more diverse connectivity options as well as a wider range of services as the transition to a hybrid work environment continues. Additionally, FiberLight brings competitive pricing options and its reliable customer service provides customers with the assurance that as new services are turned on and network environments change, someone is there to assist.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the more well-known colocation data centers in the greater Atlanta area," said Will Sears, Chief Revenue Officer at FiberLight. "We are constantly looking to bring FiberLight customers the most trusted, reliable partners and the team at Coloblox is just that. As more businesses look for new carrier options to fuel their business connectivity, FiberLight is proud to bring alternative options to the Coloblox ecosystem."

FiberLight's dark fiber offering into the Coloblox ATL1 data center allows customers of both organizations to access a full suite of connectivity options. By connecting Coloblox to the FiberLight footprint with dark fiber, its footprint expands across one of the fastest growing and strongest markets in the United States. Additionally, Coloblox wholesale and enterprise customers are now able to have increased high-capacity bandwidth options and vendor diversity.

"As many MSPs and enterprise customers transition from a traditional on-premise hosting model to a hybrid or full colocation model, the team at Coloblox wanted a fiber provider that was able to meet their needs," said Jason Jones, CEO of Coloblox Data Centers. "Our customers are looking for our carrier partners to have the diverse pathways and connectivity options to further their business all while staying within budget. We're excited to be partnering with FiberLight as we expand our footprint across the greater Atlanta area."

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With 16,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services , Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .

FiberLight Contact:

Escalate PR

[email protected]

SOURCE FiberLight