FiberLight Continues Momentum in Texas with New Redundant Point-to-Point Diverse Pathway Built in Houston For FIBERTOWN

ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberLight , LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, today announced the completion of a redundant point-to-point pathway for FIBERTOWN's co-location and data center services . The new data center in Houston is now online and provides customers with 100 percent uptime.

FiberLight has been focused on increasing its presence across the state of Texas with its state of the art fiber ring which is addressing the needs of local customers that are looking for a wide variety of carrier and connectivity options. FIBERTOWN, which delivers high availability colocation, disaster recovery and dedicated DR office space from its data centers and business continuity campus in Bryan / College Station and Houston, turned to FiberLight to build out a redundant pathway so that their customers would have a resilient connection to their dual-site data centers.

"At FiberLight we are proud to own and operate a high-density fiber network with the ability to offer services that are diverse from traditional carriers to enable applications like this from FIBERTOWN," said John Ferguson, FiberLight Vice President, Sales Solutions and Support. "We are excited to be helping FIBERTOWN provide the right level of connectivity and uptime that their customers are asking for."

The recently completed project includes a high-capacity circuit with a Point-to-Point connection between FIBERTOWN'S Bryan data center with the one located in Houston. The new circuit provides a unique differentiator for FIBERTOWN customers as it diversifies their traffic between data centers and offers a separate route from the other local carriers which brings greater resiliency for customers looking for continuous connectivity and uptime.

"As our customers have grown so has their reliance on our co-location services and data centers," said Tony Froelich, Vice President and Business Unit Manager at FIBERTOWN Data Centers. "The one constant that we see is that customers want more options for their connectivity and solutions that are truly redundant. With FiberLight, we're able to provide one of the strongest infrastructures in the region. With remote redundancy, connectivity is at 100 percent uptime which is allowing our customers to feel secure that their data and connections are there when they need them."

FiberLight designs, builds and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With 16,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services , Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .

FIBERTOWN is a trusted leader in colocation data centers, disaster recovery and business continuity office space. Texas owned and operated since 1997, FIBERTOWN maintains data centers with concurrent and redundant power, cooling and connectivity, as well as disaster recovery offices and SCADA control centers, in north Houston and Bryan, Texas.

