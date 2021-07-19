FiberLight Hires Will Sears as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberLight , LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, today announced Mr. Will Sears has joined its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Sears will lead FiberLight's sales initiatives and drive revenue growth by expanding on existing relationships and successes and developing new sales channels. Sears will collaborate with the FiberLight executive team to align sales strategy as they continue to drive the evolution of the business.

Mr. Sears has more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, and has a proven track record of optimizing sales strategies, building relationships, and improving business performance. Prior to joining FiberLight, Mr. Sears served as the Chief Revenue Officer for LOGIX Fiber Networks, where he created and implemented numerous programmatic initiatives to streamline sales processes and modernize the company. Throughout his career, Mr. Sears has led product launches, initiated new channel programs, reduced sales breakage, and delivered relationship building strategies focused on increasing revenue across the organization.

"FiberLight is a trusted and well-respected company in the telecommunications industry, and I'm excited to be joining the team," said Will Sears. "FiberLight leads the fiber and wireless industries for delivering reliable, best-in-class solutions, and I'm looking forward to making it even easier for businesses to partner with FiberLight to access their next-generation networks to drive their business forward."

Prior to launching his career in the telecommunications industry, Mr. Sears served as an aviation officer in the US Army, where he managed the training, deployment, and mentoring of hundreds of troops. As a UH-60 Blackhawk Pilot, Mr. Sears planned and led a variety of helicopter missions including humanitarian relief, air assault, and counter-narcotics operations throughout much of Central America.

"Will is a natural leader and skilled at building a culture of highly engaged and motivated teams," said Chris Rabii, Chief Executive Officer at FiberLight. "His expertise in developing sales initiatives that create a positive, predictable and reliable customer experience will be a tremendous asset as FiberLight continues to bring new connectivity and digital transformation opportunities to our customers. I look forward to working with him."

FiberLight has seen tremendous growth as more organizations see the value in partnering with a fiber network provider who is able to design, build and deploy mission-critical networks. The addition of Mr. Sears will bring more expertise of the broader telecommunications and wireless ecosystems on board as the company continues on its mission of providing a best-in-class fiber network that helps connect more data centers , accelerates cloud adoption and provides the high bandwidth requirements in today's business world.

FiberLight designs, builds and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With 16,000 route miles of best-in-class fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .

