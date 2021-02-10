FiberLight's Jes Shiflet Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiberLight , LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jes Shiflet, Vice President, Network Providers and Partners, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

Jes Shiflet has extensive industry experience focusing on network sector businesses through direct and channel relationships while also helping organizations with their data center connectivity, ecosystems and hybrid cloud strategies. While at FiberLight, Jes has worked to develop self-service tools that enable partners to understand pricing, serviceability and network diversity. Prior to joining FiberLight Jes was at Digital Realty where he drove global connectivity and data center solutions for IT, network, cloud, content, MSO, etc. companies. And earlier in his career he held various positions at XO Communications/Verizon.

"In a world of digital transformation where customers need access to data and information that's no longer contained in their office on-site, the type of fiber infrastructure selected to access that data is mission critical," said Marc Dyman, Chief Revenue Officer at FiberLight. "Jes has built a world-class Network Providers and Partners team here at FiberLight that helps our partners meet these growing needs when it comes to data to truly enable their digital transformation strategy."

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize Jes and the other channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With 14,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

