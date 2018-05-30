Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe's and lowes.com

When it comes to style and practicality, Fiberon Elements Railing delivers. The clean, contemporary lines and versatile black color complement any architecture. Premium powder-coated aluminum resists rust and reduces upkeep. Pre-welded post brackets and a pre-punched bottom rail speed installation. Smooth construction, with no visible welds or cuts, helps prevent injuries, while a 20-year warranty provides added peace of mind.

"Fiberon Elements Railing was developed to address the growing consumer interest in aluminum railing," notes Fiberon Vice President of Marketing Shellie Sellards. "Elements Railing offers classic style, lasting durability, and a comfortable price point. And it's easy to install, making it a smart choice for both contractors and DIY homeowners."

Currently, Fiberon Elements Railing is available in select markets on the east coast. To learn more, visit the friendly experts at the Lowe's Pro Desk or log on to lowes.com.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing, cladding, and fencing distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain up to 94% recycled content. Recognized as an "Eco-leader" by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon is privately owned and maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit fiberondecking.com and follow Fiberon on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, and YouTube.

