Fiberon to showcase new Wildwood composite cladding at AIA 2022

Fiberon Wildwood PE composite cladding brings performance and beauty to forward-thinking architectural designs, while utilizing materials that support important sustainability initiatives. Available in a variety of nature-inspired colors that feature realistic wood embossing patterns, Wildwood gives architects endless opportunities to explore their creativity. AIA attendees can experience the product for themselves at booth #1418 .

"This is an exciting time of year for the architectural community. In the heart of one of the most design-forward, sustainable cities in the U.S., the AIA conference transforms Chicago's McCormick Place into a product playground and showcase for leading edge design," said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fiberon. "Our Wildwood product is an ideal solution for bringing bold ideas to life and we're looking forward to showing the industry why."

Wildwood features two globally inspired collections – Eden and Sahara – both of which feature on-trend color palettes. The Eden Collection is inspired by lush, tropical forests and features an array of exotic hues including Mora, Wenge, Meranti, Koa and Tupelo. The Sahara Collection draws inspiration from arid, sandy landscapes and includes rich desert tones like Mulga, Sumac and Palo. Wildwood composite cladding features an open joint profile and is available in a variety of board lengths and widths for added design flexibility.

Wildwood is made from 94 percent mixed recycled wood fiber and plastic content, which would otherwise likely be destined for landfills and incinerators. This commitment to sustainability earned Wildwood recognition as one of Green Builder magazine's Top 50 Sustainable Products of the Year. It is perfect for architects who want a long-lasting, maintenance-free, more sustainable alternative to traditional wood cladding, offering a solution for projects that require the beauty of wood with long-term warranted performance.

Wildwood cladding has several performance characteristics that make it an ideal solution for rainscreen applications. Its durable composite core ensures exceptional resistance to rotting, cracking, insects and decay. Additionally, the material never needs sanding, staining or painting, making it perfect for difficult-to-reach applications. Unlike wood and stone, Fiberon Wildwood cladding deflects the water it encounters. Furthermore, it resists fading due to sun exposure and is not affected by freeze-thaw cycles.

For more information on Wildwood composite cladding, download the Fiberon AIA press kit at fiberoncladding.com/AIA22 or visit fiberoncladding.com .

As part of the Outdoors & Security segment of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), Fiberon products come with the support of a Fortune 500 company. Outdoors & Security is focused on the attractive outdoor living space with products engineered for a lifetime of performance, providing homeowners protection and security.

The FBHS Outdoors & Security division includes the following industry-leading brands:

Fiberon : A leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding.

: A leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding. Therma-Tru : The #1 entry door brand in the U.S. among residential building professionals.

: The #1 entry door brand in the U.S. among residential building professionals. LARSON : The #1 storm door brand in North America .

: The #1 storm door brand in . Fypon : The recognized leader in polyurethane millwork for molding, trim, shutters and beams.

: The recognized leader in polyurethane millwork for molding, trim, shutters and beams. Master Lock and SentrySafe: The #1 padlock and safe brands in North America .

Shareable Highlights

Fiberon, a leader in wood-alternative cladding, will showcase its new Wildwood product at the 2022 AIA conference June 22-25 in Chicago .

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative cladding, decking and railing distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberoncladding.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company's growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Water Innovations Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets' wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

SOURCE Fiberon