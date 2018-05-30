The U-Series FCS puts the focus on providing efficient network performance and labor cost savings.

An industry first in the FCS product category, the compact design includes telescoping Universal Fiber Cassettes that put jumpers at technicians' fingertips while securing the network fibers. The dust-resistant U-Guard fiber manager keeps connections clean and organized.

Made in the U.S.A., the compact and durable U-Series will be on display at the Fiber Connect Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, June 4-8.

About FIBERONE:

FIBERONE® builds products that are solid and flexible, supporting a wide range of configurations, densities, and connector options. They are engineered with excellence and manufactured to perfection, right here in the U.S.A. Since 2000, FIBERONE has focused on serving the customer. Dedication to service is why it continues to grow and be a leading supplier of network solutions for operators throughout the country from headquarters in East Syracuse, New York.

Brenna Vallar

(315) 471-1002

brenna@abcideabased.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiberone-to-launch-u-series-at-fiber-connect-conference-300656384.html

SOURCE FIBERONE

https://www.fiberonellc.com

