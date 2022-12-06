Fiberoptic Components LLC Announces Rebranding, and New Name, Innofiber

Fiberoptic Components unveils a new name, website, and logo to highlight innovative technology and solutions for customers, suppliers, and partners

STERLING, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberoptic Components LLC, a leading supplier and manufacturer of fiber optic cables and engineered photonic solutions, today announces its new name, Innofiber, as part of a rebranding to reflect the company's commitment to innovation and expertise in fiber optic cable technology.

Innofiber is rooted in the intersection of innovation and engineered photonic solutions. This new corporate identity clearly embodies the company's leadership in fiberoptic product designs and continued expansion into new technologies that deliver next-generation custom product solutions across a wide range of markets and applications.

In addition to the new name, the company has launched an updated website, Innofiber.com, and a new corporate logo. The company provides advanced, modern solutions and their new corporate identify now more clearly conveys that to the market. Innofiber innovates and creates custom fiberoptic solutions for customers' most complex product needs. The new website showcases the reach of Innofiber's applications across medical, analytical instruments, industrial, aerospace & defense, and semiconductor end-markets, as well as the company's full-service product capabilities, from conceptualizing and designing to manufacturing and fulfilling.

Innofiber's rebranding comes as demand for their technology continues to accelerate across large markets that are poised for strong growth. The global medical fiber optics market is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR through 2030 to $1.6 billion, according to analysis by Grand View Research.

In addition to the medical market, Innofiber's technology will continue to be in high demand for applications across industrial, life sciences, and others. Innofiber's existing technology, coupled with their track record of investments in innovation, and full-service partnership approach position the company to be a critical partner for OEMs that want to drive growth in these dynamic markets.

Innofiber is a leading OEM manufacturer and supplier of laser and illumination fiber optic cables, probes, and sub-assemblies. Innofiber's engineered photonic solutions and unique fiber optic product designs enhance performance outcomes for OEM partners by combining ingenuity and intelligent technology. Offering a wide range of custom high-volume disposable and non-disposable products designed for manufacturability unique to customer marketing demand, Innofiber is committed to LEAN manufacturing principles and delivering the latest technology to design solutions for their customers' most complex cabling and sub-assembly product challenges. Innofiber maintains ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certifications that provide for the highest quality management standards and most stringent application requirements.

