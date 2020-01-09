FiberRise Communications and Quadra Partners Formation of Exclusive Partnership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus to be on Consortium Formation and Superior Auction Execution to Maximize Reach of True High-speed Service to Underserved Rural Communities

FiberRise Communications, LLC announced today the formation of an exclusive partnership with Quadra Partners, LLC to assist electric co-ops in obtaining funding from the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunities Fund (RDOF) to expand high-speed broadband access in rural communities.

The RDOF program will provide up to $20.4 billion in two phases to support the deployment of broadband networks in rural areas, representing the largest one-time award of Universal Service Fund (USF) support for broadband in U.S. history. At least $16 billion of Phase 1 funding will be awarded by the FCC via a reverse auction process expected to begin later this year.

The partnership will combine FiberRise's unique expertise in Utility Grade Broadband network design and strong ties to rural electric co-ops throughout the country with Quadra's distinctive knowledge of FCC auctions, USF rules and procedures, and federal programs and policies supporting rural broadband deployment.

Quadra's senior team includes former leaders of the FCC's Wireless Bureau (auctions), Office of Managing Director (USF), and Office of Strategic Planning (rural deployment, including USF reform and the National Broadband Plan).

"RDOF represents a unique opportunity to fund fiber-based broadband infrastructure serving rural America, and the electric cooperatives are well-positioned to deliver on this vision," said Tommy Harmon, CEO of FiberRise. "Combining Quadra's FCC regulatory and auction expertise with FiberRise's turnkey broadband solutions will provide the best single and complete package for electric cooperatives pursuing broadband for their membership."

"RDOF offers a major opportunity for rural communities, and the recent CAF II auction shows that electric co-ops can compete and win funding," said Jon Wilkins, one of Quadra's founders. "However, the stakes for RDOF are much higher, and this auction will be much more competitive than CAF II. In order to succeed, bidders must prepare rigorously and craft smart, savvy bidding strategies grounded in a deep understanding of broadband network deployment and operations."

About FiberRise

FiberRise, LLC enables electric utilities to implement, operate, and maintain fiber infrastructure and deliver high-quality broadband services to customers with complete business visibility and simplicity. FiberRise serves electrical cooperatives and investor-owned utilities throughout the South and has a proven track record of winning state and federal grant awards for its customers, including CAF, CAF II and Reconnect programs. FiberRise manages fiber projects from inception and construction through operations and maintenance with high-touch service and support. FiberRise focuses on quality of life by helping to make broadband affordable and accessible to all. For more information, please visit us at www.fiber-rise.com.

About Quadra Partners

Quadra Partners is a strategic-advisory firm providing integrated expertise across business, finance, regulation, and public policy in the communications sector. Based in Washington, D.C. and New York, Quadra's clients span a wide range of public and privately held companies as well as financial investors. For more information on Quadra's history and senior leadership team, please visit us at www.quadrapartnersllc.com.

