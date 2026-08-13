FIBERSCOPE Adds Optional Tripod Meter Counter for More Controlled STRAHL Well Camera Inspections

The accessory provides a stable cable guide at the well opening and helps contractors connect recorded borehole findings with a repeatable depth reference

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBERSCOPE has introduced an optional tripod meter counter for STRAHL well camera inspections, including use with the STRAHL HDL deep well and borehole camera. The accessory addresses a field challenge that becomes more difficult as inspection depth increases: seeing a problem on the monitor is only useful if the contractor can also record where it was observed.

Optional STRAHL Tripod Meter Counter

During a shallow inspection, an operator may be able to guide the cable by hand. In a deep well, the cable can travel for hundreds of feet while the operator watches the video, controls the winch and records observations. If the cable approaches the opening at an angle, rubs against the casing rim, or feeds unevenly, the operator must divide attention between cable handling and the well's condition.

The tripod meter counter creates a defined point for guidance and measurement above the opening. As the cable passes through the assembly, the counter tracks the deployed length. This helps maintain a more consistent cable path, reduces unnecessary edge contact and allows an image or video observation to be associated with a depth reference.

"On deep wells, the hardest part is often not seeing the problem, but documenting exactly where it is," said Terry, Sales Specialist at FIBERSCOPE. "The tripod meter counter gives contractors a stable reference point at the wellhead so the depth on the report matches what was observed on screen."

The tripod is designed to work alongside the STRAHL HDL's motorized winch and on-screen depth display. The winch manages deployment and retrieval, while the tripod organizes the point where the cable enters the well. Together, these functions help contractors produce inspection records that are easier to communicate to customers, pump installers and follow-up service crews.

Depth context can support decisions involving pump removal, cleaning, well rehabilitation, casing work or additional investigation. The reading remains a cable-depth reference rather than a surveyed elevation or measurement of defect dimensions. Operators should establish the starting point before deployment and document any offset between the tripod and the top of the casing.

Not every inspection requires the accessory. Hand guidance or the winch alone may be sufficient for shallow wells and access points where the reel aligns directly with the opening. The tripod is particularly useful for deep inspections, restricted sites where the winch must stand away from the casing, openings that place the cable against an edge, and jobs requiring several observations at recorded depths.

For contractors who regularly inspect deep wells, the practical benefits include less time spent managing the cable path, clearer depth notes, and a smoother handoff from inspection to service planning.

To learn more about the STRAHL HDL well inspection camera and available configurations, visit https://www.fiberscope.net/well-inspection-camera-strahl-hdl/ or call 1-877-613-2210.

About FIBERSCOPE

FIBERSCOPE supplies remote visual inspection equipment for plumbing, water wells, municipal, and industrial applications. Its portfolio includes well and borehole cameras, sewer cameras, pipe crawlers, push cameras and industrial borescopes.

SOURCE Fiberscope