Fiberscope.net Adds a Preinstalled Laser Rangefinder to the CYCLOPS TZ Maintenance Hole Zoom Camera

The CYCLOPS TZ is designed for preliminary assessment of sewer mainlines, storm drains, culverts, and industrial drainage systems. Fiberscope specifies a system for pipes from 4 to 80 inches in diameter, with inspection visibility up to 196 feet (60 meters), depending on pipe conditions.

Its camera head combines a Full HD 1,920-by-1,080 progressive-scan CMOS sensor with 30x optical zoom, manual or automatic focus, and motorized movement of 60 degrees upward and 30 degrees downward. Two 10-watt primary LEDs and six secondary LEDs illuminate the interiors of dark pipes.

The camera is mounted on an extendable carbon-fibre pole with a maximum length of 25 feet (7.8 meters). A rechargeable Wi-Fi module transmits video to a tablet that supports remote camera control, photo and video recording, text entry, and camera status monitoring.

The main benefit is quick triage. Crews can use the Zoom camera to identify which areas are clear, which need cleaning, and which should be further checked with a crawler or an engineering review. This way, teams only use more time-consuming equipment when there are clear signs of problems.

This update comes at an important time. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that $630.1 billion will be needed for clean-water infrastructure over the next 20 years. This includes $151.1 billion for repairing and building new conveyance systems and $115.3 billion for stormwater management.

Fiberscope suggests three steps for quick manhole checks: first, ensure the camera is stable before measuring distances; second, take both wide-angle and close-up photos; and third, if you find anything unclear or important, follow up with a crawler survey or an engineering review.

Municipal crews, utility contractors, and drainage professionals can review CYCLOPS TZ specifications and request application guidance at https://www.fiberscope.net/manhole-camera-cyclops-tz/.

About Fiberscope.net

Fiberscope.net supplies remote visual inspection equipment for municipal, utility, and industrial applications. Its portfolio includes manhole cameras, sewer inspection cameras, robotic pipe crawlers, push cameras, water-well cameras, and industrial borescopes.

SOURCE Fiberscope