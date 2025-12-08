Fiberscope Introduces ATEX Zone 1-Certified SOLO PRO+ ExZ1 Explosion-Proof Pipe Inspection Camera

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberscope is introducing the SOLO PRO+ ExZ1 explosion-proof pipe inspection camera, a cutting-edge addition to its range of inspection systems. This camera is certified to rigorous ATEX Zone 1 standards, ensuring reliable and safe operation in potentially explosive atmospheres. Designed as a vital safety solution for industries such as oil, gas, and mining, the new system allows operators to perform high-resolution pipeline inspections in hazardous areas—eliminating the risk of ignition and reducing the need for costly shutdowns. The SoloPRO+ explosion-proof pipe camera is engineered to offer maximum safety alongside professional-grade performance, making it an essential tool for comprehensive, efficient, and secure pipe surveys where safety is paramount.

ExZ1 SoloPro+

At the heart of the system lies the CCU210-ExZ1 control unit, equipped with a dedicated ATEX Override Key that instantly shuts off power if any safety issue is detected. For versatile and precise inspection, users can choose between two nitrogen-pressurized camera heads: the CAM025 Self-Leveling Axial and the CAM026L Pan & Tilt with Laser, both designed to prevent gas ingress and deliver accurate diameter and defect measurement. The system also features an 8-inch display readable in sunlight, WiFi for immediate reporting, and WinCan software pre-installed, enabling teams to efficiently collect and distribute essential infrastructure data—all while adhering strictly to safety standards.

Industries such as petrochemical refining, wastewater treatment, and mining frequently operate in "Zone 1" environments, where the presence of flammable gases, vapors, or dust is a daily reality. Traditional electronic inspection tools can pose substantial hazards in these settings, as internal heat sources or electrical sparks may ignite dangerous explosions. As a result, companies often endure expensive downtime for nitrogen purging or rely on risky manual entry to perform necessary maintenance. According to Minicam technical documentation,"By eliminating the need for human entry into hazardous or confined spaces, these cameras dramatically improve worker safety." The robust enclosure and built-in safety features of the system enable more frequent and efficient inspections, providing clear visual data that enhances operational reliability across various industries. The SOLO PRO+ ExZ1 explosion-proof pipe inspection camera directly addresses the rising demand for equipment that adheres to strict safety requirements—such as UL Class 1, Division 1, and IECEx certifications—while maintaining high data quality. Beyond oil and gas, this technology is indispensable for inspecting hydrogen cooling systems in power plants, monitoring combustible dust hazards in food production, and surveying biogas networks in wastewater facilities, ensuring the safety and integrity of critical infrastructure throughout the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Fiberscope is an authorized distributor of the MiniCam SoloPRO+ ExZ1 explosion-proof pipe camera. The company offers a comprehensive range of pipeline inspection solutions designed to help industrial clients meet stringent safety and compliance standards. Professionals looking to improve operational safety are encouraged to reach out to Fiberscope's technical experts for consultation or to request a quote. Additional details can be found on the Fiberscope website or by calling 1-877-613-2210.

SOURCE FIBERSCOPE