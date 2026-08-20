FIBERSCOPE iX3D Brings Verifiable 3D Measurement to Remote Visual Inspection

The iX3D system uses stereo vision, six measurement methods, and 3D visualization to measure defects in difficult-to-access industrial components.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBERSCOPE reintroduces the iX3D 3D measurement video borescope, a modular remote visual inspection system that has been developed in the U.S. with German optical engineering and is intended for use in cases where detecting an internal defect alone is insufficient. Using stereo vision, the iX3D produces 3D surface data, allowing inspectors to measure and check defects without disassembling the component.

Normal video borescopes enable technicians to identify corrosion, material loss, deformation, and other surface conditions within machinery, but when maintenance decisions have to be based on the dimensions of defects, inspectors also need a practical method for determining the length, depth, height, distance, or area affected.

To meet this requirement, the iX3D combines visual inspection with 2D/3D measurement in one system. The software offers six measurement methods: Point-to-Point, Point-to-Line, Point-to-Plane, Multipoint, Max Point-to-Line, and Plane. The Max Point-to-Line function automatically calculates the greatest distance from a reference line and is therefore suitable for assessing height and depth. Plane measurement can be used to calculate the area within the selected boundaries.

Verify the measurement, not just the number

A major difference is the way iX3D enables inspectors to assess the reliability of their measurements: the software produces a 360° 3D model of the surface in question, allowing users to rotate and zoom in on the model and examine the positioning of the measurement points from various angles.

A color-coded 3D depth map shows changes in surface depth, and the program highlights areas of the image in red when there is insufficient 3D data for measurement. A magnifier helps with accurately placing the measurement points. With these tools, inspectors can visually see how a measurement was taken rather than relying solely on the displayed value.

Designed for fast field measurement

The workflow for carrying out the measurement is designed to reduce the amount of setup and training required. As stated in the iX3D documentation, the operators need four clicks to set up the camera settings and seven more clicks to obtain the measurement, with the results available in less than one minute.

The system includes stereo probes that can be swapped in for either a 0° forward-view or a 90° side-view configuration. Stereo probes of 4 mm and 6 mm in size are available and allow for four-way articulation with working lengths ranging from 1.5 to 7.5 m. The probes are connected via USB and can be replaced in just a few seconds.

The system is based on a durable 10.1-inch touchscreen tablet equipped with a 1920 × 1200 sunlight-readable display. The tablet has an IP65 rating, and both the probe and the distal end are waterproof to 1 bar and resistant to oils and a 5% saline solution. The temperatures at which the probe tip can operate vary from -25°C to +80°C.

iX3D is designed for use in measurement and inspection tasks involving aircraft engines and turbines, helicopter gearboxes, pipelines, heat exchangers, power-generation equipment, production facilities, wind turbines, gas turbines, and other difficult-to-access industrial components.

About FIBERSCOPE

FIBERSCOPE offers remote visual inspection equipment and imaging solutions for industrial applications. The company provides borescopes, videoscopes, and inspection systems for applications involving maintenance, non-destructive testing, manufacturing, and engineering. If you would like to learn more about the iX3D 3D measurement system, please visit FIBERSCOPE.net.

SOURCE Fiberscope