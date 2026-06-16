Fiberscope: Underground Pool Pipe Inspection Without Cutting Concrete -- Is There a Camera That Can Actually Do It?

The Challenge: Detecting Problems in Pool Piping Without Breaking Ground

WINNIPEG, MB, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In-ground residential and commercial pools depend on a network of buried pipes that, when compromised, can cause significant water loss, structural damage, and costly repairs. Diagnosing the source of these problems is never straightforward. Pool service professionals have several options available: pressure testing, dye testing, leak-detection equipment, and visual pipe inspection.

MiniFlex Inspecting in-ground pool

Among these, visual inspection via a pipe camera is one of the most direct and reliable methods — it lets technicians see exactly what is happening inside the pipe, from surface cracks and joint failures to blockages and root intrusion. The problem, however, is practical: pool plumbing is often routed through PVC or ABS pipes with multiple 90° elbows and tight directional changes, precisely the configurations where most standard inspection cameras get stuck or cannot reach at all.

What Makes the MiniFlex Different: A Patented Neck That Goes Where Others Won't

FIBERSCOPE, an authorized dealer and North American service center for Camtronics inspection systems, offers the MiniFlex Plumbing Camera — a push-rod inspection unit specifically engineered for the small-diameter, multi-bend piping common in residential and commercial pool systems.

The key differentiator is the camera's patented flexi-tube neck, positioned directly behind the camera head. This specially engineered section allows the MiniFlex to navigate multiple consecutive 90° bends in pipes as narrow as 1½ inches — a capability that puts it in a category of its own. Where cameras from other manufacturers reach the first elbow and stop, the MiniFlex continues through the turn and keeps going.

This is particularly valuable for pool piping inspection. Pool returns and suction lines frequently include tight 90° fittings at equipment pads, at the pool shell, and along the underground routing — exactly the conditions where the MiniFlex demonstrates its design advantage.

SOURCE FIBERSCOPE