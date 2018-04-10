Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs Continues the Fight Against Essure as The FDA Orders New Safety Measures

For years the FDA has monitored Bayer, ordered medical investigations, implemented safety warnings, and enforced protection measures in an effort to safeguard potential patients. Unfortunately, their actions have not been enough to stop thousands of women from suffering serious, debilitating side effects. Women just aren't getting the warnings they need about the undisputed risks of Essure. These measures by the FDA will hopefully help this failure to warn. Erin Copeland, a respected attorney at our firm, focuses on personal injury cases and is recognized as a leader in the Essure litigation. She has even been appointed to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee by Judge Winifred Smith in the Essure JCCP pending in California. Her mission is to help women in their fight to seek justice against Bayer, though the pharmaceutical company continues to produce and sell their harmful contraceptive device.

In an effort to further restrict Bayer's distribution of Essure, the FDA recently ordered Bayer to add a multi-page checklist of potential health risks to the Essure label. Now, however, that checklist of side effects must be distributed to potential users. Each patient must be allowed the opportunity to read and sign this document of risks before they agree to use the Essure permanent contraceptive. All doctors and health-care facilities that provide Essure will need to give potential patients this document, and the physician who implants the device must sign the form.

The FDA has stated that Bayer will be responsible for upholding these new rules and could face serious criminal and civil penalties if they fail to comply.

To date, thousands of women have dealt with life-altering complications caused by Essure. Side effects reported by Essure users include chronic pain, heavy bleeding, debilitating fatigue, device migration, depression, headaches, unintended pregnancy, stillbirth, and autoimmune disorders.

Our very own Attorney Erin Copeland has helped to lead the battle against this dangerous contraceptive device, standing up for injured women across the country. Attorney Copeland has participated in countless lectures, legal events, and mass tort seminars as a primary authority on Essure. She was appointed the Co-Chair of the Essure Litigation Group within the American Association for Justice and was appointed to the Essure Executive Committee for California as a Judicial Council Coordinate Proceeding. Her extensive knowledge and ongoing involvement with the Essure litigation has helped Erin Copeland represent injured women with compassion and unparalleled skill.

If you were harmed by the hazardous contraceptive device Essure, you have a right to fight for justice and fair compensation. Our firm has more than 100 years of legal experience at our backs and our attorneys are not afraid to go toe to toe against major corporations, like Bayer Pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit us at fibichlaw.com.

