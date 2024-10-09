Fibocom at Futurecom 2024: Accelerating Brazil's Growing IoT and 5G FWA Markets

SAO PAULO , Brazil , Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, showcased its latest 4G/5G/Smart modules and solutions that empower primary IoT sectors like Fixed Wireless Access(FWA), Smart Cities, Asset Tracking, etc., at Futurecom 2024, Latin America's premier technology event.

Accelerating Brazil's 5G FWA Market Growth

According to Statista, the demand for broadband access in Brazil is expected to increase, and the number of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections in Brazil could exceed 10 million by 2025, marking a significant rise as households seek alternatives to traditional fixed-line services.

Fibocom offers an extensive portfolio of advanced Sub-6GHz and mmwave wireless communication modules and solutions to drive the efficient innovations for end device development. The 5G modules like FG370, FG360, FX190(W), Fx180(W), etc. are engineered to enhance broadband connectivity across various applications like Customer Premises Equipment(CPE), ODU, and Mobile Hotspots with robust performance.

It's worth mentioning that Fibocom's FM160/FG160-EAU has been certified by ANATEL. This series of modules supports NR Carrier Aggregation (CA) and delivers users with extended coverage, increased throughput, and greater capacity.

For a lightweight 5G experience, Fibocom presented its Reduced Capability (RedCap) modules. With lower power consumption and affordable cost-ratio, Fibocom's FG132 series can empower mid-tier 5G IoT deployments in smart manufacturing, smart cities, smart grids, etc.

AIoT Innovation at the Forefront

As estimated by Statista, Brazil's IoT market is projected to reach approximately $7.8 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2023 to 2028. Adopting IoT technologies is the crucial for digital transformation across industries as it improves operational efficiency and productivity.

Catering to the diverse IoT applications, Fibocom showcased its 4G/5G/smart module solutions, and the development kits that streamline product prototyping. The L610 Cat 1 bis model offers high-performance 4G connectivity with balanced cost, in addition to the support of Wi-Fi scanning for indoor positioning. The MA510 LTE Cat M module is designed for low-power IoT applications with built-in GNSS and integrated IoT protocols. Fibocom's smart wireless modules can fuel edge intelligence to industries like smart retail and IVI (In-vehicle Infotainment) with local computation and high integration of CPU and GPU.

For the NTN market, Fibocom's MA510-GL is a high-performance module that supports GEO satellite communication and LET Cat.M/NB2/EGPRS. Featuring PSM (Power Saving Mode) and eDRX (Extended idle Mode DRX) capabilities, the MA510-GL (NTN) is ideal for low-power applications in challenging environments like maritime transportation and emergency communication while ensuring long battery life.

Join Fibocom at Booth #E29 to accelerate the market growth!

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

