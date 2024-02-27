Fibocom Collaborates with Industry Partners to Accelerate 5G RedCap Commercialization in Extended Markets

Fibocom is delighted to announce the successful implementation of the 5G RedCap module solution, the cutting-edge innovation integrates with advanced 5G capabilities, to multiple application scenarios through collaborative efforts with industry partners from diversified segment markets. By achieving momentum across industries, the 5G RedCap module solution that Fibocom offers is capable of delivering a high-performance and cost-effective connectivity service for industry customers at the early stage of the 5G RedCap rollout.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, is delighted to announce an industry-leading momentum of implementing deployable and commercialized 5G RedCap module solution to 5G IoT scenarios, in collaboration with well-known customers including but not limited to Askey, Quanta Computer, PLANET, companies of whom have profound influence in the vertical markets respectively. Rigorous engineering testing and verification has been conducted to ensure the seamless integration of the latest generation 5G RedCap on customers' devices. Enabling ultra-reliable data transmission and efficient network utilization under the 5G network catering to diverse application scenarios such as in-home connectivity, enterprises-level connectivity, and industrial-grade connectivity, etc.

Designed to offer a "lightweight" version of 5G and expand the proliferation of 5G in the IoT landscape, Fibocom has introduced a series of 3GPP R17 compliant 5G RedCap modules based on different chipset platforms, FG131, FG132, and FM330 during MWC Barcelona 2024. These RedCap modules are positioned to provide high-performance and cost-effective module solutions to industry customers fulfilling the smooth migration from 4G to 5G. It is worth noting that scalable form factor options are available for customers to adapt to the diversified market demands. Fibocom 5G RedCap module solution provides enhanced network performance, simplified hardware and antenna design while conserving low power consumption. By implementing Fibocom's 5G RedCap module solution in customers' terminal devices such as CPE, ODU, mobile hot-spot, dongle, industrial router, gateway, power equipment, in-vehicle smart device, camera, etc., allowing these devices to access 5G network in real-time and deliver superior data transmission performance in complex IoT environments, making it an ideal solution for the efficient management of business projects.

Askey Computer

"Askey is proud to partner with Fibocom on the development of the NR Lite 5G RedCap Camera, incorporating the advanced FG132 module. This collaboration represents a significant stride in our commitment to delivering top-tier networking solutions," Said James Lee, BU Head of Camera R&D at Askey. "I am full of enthusiasm for this innovative outdoor camera designed to elevate video quality and provide global customers with unparalleled video services. With a range of accessories enhancing functionality, this collaboration aims to redefine the standards for 5G-connected cameras in outdoor environments."

Quanta Computer Inc.

"Quanta and Fibocom have maintained a solid and close collaboration among LTE Cat1 to 5G solutions, build up a robust foundation for our partnership. While the upcoming RedCap market on the horizon, we are both poised for success. With the technical expertise and collaborative partnerships, Quanta and Fibocom are committed to deliver unique products and services, drive innovation in wireless communication industry and achieve the goal of expediting customer success." Said Steve Cheng, VP & GM of Quanta Computer Inc.

PLANET Technology

"Aiming for the 5G infrastructure opportunities, PLANET continues to release a variety of 5G NR cellular communication solutions. The comprehensive product line includes the Industrial 5G IoT Fiber Gateway and the Industrial 5G NR Outdoor Unit (ODU) for harsh environments, the Enterprise 5G NR VPN Security Gateway and the 5G NR Compact Cellular Gateway. We believe that by applying Fibocom's 5G RedCap module technology to PLANET already strong 5G cellular solution, we will be able to optimize product performance by providing high speed, low latency and secure data transmission. Making the deployment of 5G private network more flexible and cost effective. At the same time, satisfying the demand to accelerate industrial 5G private network deployment and IoT network." Said Kent Kang, Senior Director of Product Engineering Department at PLANET.

"We are proud of the joint announcement of the commercially deployable 5G RedCap solution with our customers from diversified markets based on Fibocom's 5G RedCap module portfolios. As an enabler in the ecosystem value chain, Fibocom will keep exploring the capabilities of 5G RedCap in the aspects of hardware design, network performance and power efficiency," said Ronald Chan, VP of APAC Sales Department at Fibocom. "We look forward to unleashing the full potential of 5G RedCap with our industry customers and helping customers to realize the monetization of 5G RedCap with less time to market."

About Askey Computer

Askey Computer Inc. is a global provider of innovative networking and communication solutions. Specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced technology products, Askey delivers cutting-edge routers, modems, and IoT devices. With a commitment to quality and reliability, Askey serves diverse industries, including telecommunications, broadband, and smart home. Leveraging extensive experience and a customer-centric approach, Askey strives for excellence in connectivity solutions. The company's dedication to technological advancements and customer satisfaction positions it as a trusted partner for businesses and consumers seeking state-of-the-art networking solutions.

About Quanta Computer

Quanta Computer, established in 1988 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in 1999. Quanta is a Global Fortune 500 Company, recognized for the leadership in ODM manufacturing. Beyond the core strength, we've ventured into AI, next-generation connectivity, supercomputing, healthcare, automotive and industrial solutions. At Quanta, we are architects of innovation, shaping a future where cutting-edge technology enhances lives and societies.

About PLANET

Founded in 1993, PLANET Technology is the global provider of IP networking products for SMBs, enterprises, and industrial applications with a strong R&D in transmission-based network and communications solutions. A wide range of award-winning networking solutions includes the industry's first Renewable Energy PoE Network Solution, Industrial Ethernet/PoE Solution, Comprehensive 5G/Wi-Fi Wireless Solution, Intelligent LoRaWAN AIoT Solutions, Universal Network Management System and more can enhance IoT, AIoT, IIoT, and ITS networks. PLANET also applies sustainable values to its product development, business operations, employee welfare, and community to bring a better future that has been recognized by receiving numerous ESG-related awards.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

