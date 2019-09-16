Fibocom Wireless Participates in Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Collaborate on Global IoT Application Innovations

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom Wireless, INC. (SHEN ZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE: 300638) announced it is participating in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for the global acceleration of smart cities solutions as a leading IoT wireless module solution provider for vertical industries and worldwide companies seeking for digital transformation.

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program envisions to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. Program members with innovative smart city solutions will together accelerate the transformation of city infrastructure and services to help enrich people's lives.

"Fibocom is a leader in providing cutting-edge IoT cellular module solutions for a variety of applications relevant to solving smart cities problems," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of smart cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are proud to see them join our Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to drive innovative solutions in cities around the world."

"Qualcomm's wide-and local-area connectivity processing technologies include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G and small cells, enabling intelligent network connectivity, edge processing, and integrated solutions in cities across the globe. This has greatly facilitated our product design," said Tiger Ying, CEO of Fibocom. "Fibocom developed a full portfolio of wireless modules from NB-IoT to 5G which are globally regulated and certified both by counties and network operators. It tremendously accelerates the local deployment process by our customer as key connectivity component is already approved. Over the past 20 years, Fibocom has being committed to M2M applications and is strong at both eMBB and industry digitalization applications. This has naturally led us to the forefront of the IoT sector in the new era ushered in by 5G. Fibocom International Alliance (FIA) is our program to bridge vast IoT innovations with global markets, especially the network operators' markets. FIA partner number is growing each day."

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global smart cities market is expected to reach USD 237.6 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2019 to 2025.

Fibocom Wireless, INC. (SZSE: 300638) is a leading innovator in wireless modules and IoT applications. With a sales growth rate over 110% in the past three years, we commit to improving smart living for all by advancing IoT globalization with reliable and accessible wireless connections.

