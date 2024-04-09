Fibocom's 5G Premium Smart Module SC171 Awarded as the Best-in-Show Embedded Computing Design at Embedded World 2024

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, is proud of winning the Embedded Computing Design's Best in Show award during Embedded World 2024 with groundbreaking empowerment and excellent performance of its 5G premium smart module SC171 in the 5G mining industry. Based on the Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, the module delivers up to 12 TOPS computing capabilities and supports mainstream 5G frequency bands for high-speed, reliable connectivity. Notably, the module now has been deployed in the 5G mining scenario to ensure an intelligent and robust wireless connection.

Designed for high-end AIoT applications, Fibocom SC171 was selected by Sany (customer) to develop their 5G AR helmet for digital transformation in the mining industry. Embedded with SC171, the 5G AR helmet is capable of collecting HD video in the operational site underground in the form of 3D dimensional to the remote management center in real-time, this revolution can enhance remote collaboration efficiency, and help experts prevent equipment failures and provide professional support even in thousands of miles away. Moreover, by setting up the 5G AR helmet for each worker, it can build a two-way channel for remote experts to assist in the mining operation and troubleshooting.

Fibocom SC171 is an industry-piloting 5G smart module powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 with a powerful CPU and a GPU to support rich AI algorithm integration, and up to 12 TOPS computing capabilities. Leveraging the 5G speed of up to 4x4 MIMO on the downlink and Wi-Fi 6E wireless experience, the module is capable of processing smooth 4K@60fps video encoding and decoding, supporting up to 5 channels multi-camera working simultaneously. The module is positioned to provide premium wireless solutions to high-end AIoT terminal devices in the global market, additionally, it is compatible with the three mainstream operating systems: Android, Linux, and Windows.

"These are the best-in-class embedded systems and products on the market right now," said Rich Nass, EVP of Open Systems Media. "We are delighted to honor Fibocom for the exemplary work and technical innovation they've displayed this year."

"The Embedded Computing Design's Best in Show is a professional platform to recognize the latest accomplishments in embedded, IoT, and electronics engineering in the global market, and Fibocom is proud of its win out of an incredible number of entries this year," said Ralph Zhao, VP of MC BU at Fibocom. "The industry recognition of Fibocom's enablement for the intelligent transformation of traditional industry has proved the value of a series of products and industry solutions that Fibocom offers, and we have the confidence to fuel intelligence to more applications shortly."

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

