The Revolutionary Platform Continues to Transform The Fitness Industry, Providing Solutions for Fitness Professionals and Employers

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just shy of its first anniversary, fibr , the groundbreaking networking platform designed exclusively for - and by - the fitness industry to bridge the gap between health and fitness professionals, educational organizations, brands and employers, today announced the appointment of industry leader William Coker as President. Coker, who brings 20 years of distinguished experience in high-level executive titles for some of the most renowned fitness brands, will continue to drive the first-of-its-kind solution forward, spearheading the launch of fibr's two new services, fibrRECRUITING and fibrWARRIORS.

fibr Appoints William Coker as New President, Spearheading Launch of fibrRECRUITING and fibrWARRIORS

"At its core, our industry is built on the collective efforts of gym owners, fitness professionals, members, enthusiasts, and everyone in between – through fibr; we can unite the entire industry into one cohesive community." Said Coker, "Only by uniting and collaborating can we make a positive impact on the world through fitness. I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey, and I look forward to continuing our mission to revolutionize and empower the fitness industry."

Aligned with fibr's all-encompassing approach to network, connection and community, Coker brings vast expertise and leadership in managing recruitment, education and operations for some of the nation's largest and most renowned fitness brands. As president, Coker will lead the successful implementation of the company's two newest services, fibrRECRUITING and fibrWARRIORS.

FibrRECRUITING is a full-service recruitment agency that assists gyms and facilities in hiring top-quality staff by offering a customized solution and proactive approach to finding and retaining the best talent. Coker's expertise and leadership will be paramount in fibr's mission to spearhead an industry-wide recruitment solution, having successfully led recruitment departments in the past for other national brands in the field.

Ahead of Memorial Day, fibr is also proud to announce the launch of fibrWARRIORS, a unique program designed to support brave individuals transitioning from military service to civilian life. Veterans seeking fulfilling careers within the fitness industry will receive training and placement through partnerships with Transition Overwatch , NASM , TRX , dotFIT and My Steady Mind , acquiring the necessary

qualifications and education essential for success in the next chapter of their lives. This program holds particular importance for Coker, who served in the U.S. Navy for over a decade.

"As someone who has closely collaborated with William for the past two decades in our industry's largest businesses, I have personally witnessed his outstanding industry expertise, vast accomplishments and exceptional leadership skills," said Neal Spruce, fibr investor and fitness industry icon. "We are honored and thrilled to support him in continuing to cement fibr as our industry's premier all-in-one resource for career development, networking and recruiting. I'm excited to see the lasting and transformative impact he and fibr create for fitness professionals and enthusiasts."

For more information on fibr, fibrRECRUITING and fibrWARRIORS, please visit the fibr website http://www.info.fibr.fit .

About fibr

Fibr is the first-of-its-kind platform designed specifically for fitness professionals, enthusiasts, brands and employers to come together and engage with each other, offering social, profitable, professional, educational and financial benefits for members of the fitness community. Led by William Coker and a visionary team with over 100 years of combined experience building, owning and operating thousands of the most successful fitness companies and brands in the world, fibr is an essential tool for fitness professionals and employers looking for true solutions in the professional fitness field. Learn more at http://www.info.fibr.fit .

MEDIA CONTACT

ALLISON TILQUE

MEKKY MEDIA RELATIONS

920.680.8483

[email protected]

www.info.fibr.fit

SOURCE fibr