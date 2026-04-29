FIBRA Prologis Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today reported results for the first quarter 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE QUARTER:

Net effective rents on rollover were 59.6 percent.

Period-end and average occupancy were 97.0 and 97.4 percent, respectively.

Customer retention was 81.2 percent.

Same store cash NOI was 9.9 percent.

Net earnings per CBFI was US$0.1067 for the quarter compared with US$0.0985 for the same period in 2025.

Funds from operations (FFO), as modified by FIBRA Prologis per CBFI, was US$0.0601 for the quarter compared with US$0.0609 for the same period in 2025.

SOLID OPERATING RESULTS

"In a more balanced operating environment and amid ongoing trade uncertainty, FIBRA Prologis continues to demonstrate the durability of its portfolio, supported by disciplined execution and strong market positioning across Mexico's key industrial regions. Our results reflect healthy operating fundamentals and a consistent focus on long-term value creation for our shareholders," said Héctor Ibarzábal, CEO of FIBRA Prologis.

Operating Portfolio 1Q26 1Q25 1Q26 Notes Period End Occupancy 97.0 % 98.8 % Five markets above 96%. Average Occupancy 97.4 % 98.1 % Above 97% since 2Q21. Leases Commenced 3.6 MSF 3.0 MSF The activity was concentrated mainly in Mexico City and Juarez. Customer Retention 81.2 % 93.6 %

Net Effective Rent Change 59.6 % 65.2 % Led by Mexico City and Tijuana. Same Store Cash NOI 9.9 % 2.0 % Led by rent change, annual rent increases and FX. Same Store Net Effective NOI 10.7 % 4.6 % Led by rent change and annual rent increases.

FINANCIAL POSITION

As of March 31, 2026, FIBRA Prologis' leverage was 25.0 percent and liquidity was approximately US$ 1.1 billion, which included US$990 million of available capacity on its unsecured credit facility and US$76 million of unrestricted cash.

WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FIBRA Prologis will host a live webcast/conference call to discuss quarterly results, current market conditions and future outlook.

Call details:

Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 9 a.m. Mexico Time.

Access the live webcast at www.fibraprologis.com, in the Investor Relations section, by clicking Events.

Dial in: +1 888 596 4144 or +1 646 968 2525 and enter Passcode 4603995.

A telephonic replay will be available April 30 - May 7 at +1 800 770 2030 from the U. S. and Canada or at +1 647 362 9199 from all other countries using conference code 4603995. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the FIBRA Prologis website under "News & Events".

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of March 31, 2026, the company's portfolio comprised 516 Investment Properties, totaling 86.9 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 350 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 65.8 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 166 buildings with 21.1 million square feet (1.9 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, expected distributions, and our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to global pandemics, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis