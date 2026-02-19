FIBRA Prologis Announces that Terrafina Obtained CNBV Authorization for the Cancellation of the Registration of its CBFIs in the National Securities Registry

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), one of the leading owners and operators of Class A industrial real estate in Mexico, announces that on February 18, 2026, Terrafina (" TERRA ") (BMV: TERRA13), a subsidiary trust of Fibra Prologis, received from the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, the " CNBV ") the official notice authorizing the cancellation of the registration of the real estate trust certificates (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios inmobiliarios) issued by Terrafina (the " CBFIs ") in the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores, the " RNV "). Such authorization was granted in accordance with the resolutions adopted by Terrafina's CBFI holders' meeting held on December 1, 2025, at which its holders approved, among other matters, the cancellation of the registration of Terrafina's CBFIs in the RNV.

As a result of such authorization Terrafina has carried out the process of delisting its CBFIs from the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.) (the " BMV "), and therefore, Terrafina's CBFIs have ceased to be listed and traded on such stock exchange.

In this respect, Fibra Prologis hereby informs the public that, following the disclosure made in the last tender offer for the acquisition of Terrafina's CBFIs made by Fibra Prologis and which concluded on November 12, 2025 (the "Tender Offer"), on February 16, 2026 Fibra Prologis incorporated a payment trust to which it contributed the necessary cash so that the holders of Terrafina's CBFIs who have not attended the Tender Offer and have the intention to do so, may sell, for a period of six months, and at the same price as in the Tender Offer (i.e. MXN$42.5 pesos per CBFI), the Terrafina's CBFIs that have not yet been acquired by Fibra Prologis.

The investing public is hereby informed that any additional information related to this process may be consulted through Terrafina's official communication channels.

FIBRA PROLOGIS PROFILE

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio consisted of 515 investment properties totaling 87.0 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 348 logistics and manufacturing facilities located in the six primary industrial markets in Mexico, comprising 65.7 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of Gross Leasable Area (GLA), as well as 167 buildings totaling 21.3 million square feet (2.0 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and the markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, as well as on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could materially affect FIBRA Prologis' financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. All statements that refer to operating performance, events or developments that are expected or anticipated to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure that such expectations will be achieved. Accordingly, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect results include, among others: (i) national, international, regional and local economic conditions; (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign exchange rates; (iii) increased (anticipated or unanticipated) competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with property acquisitions, dispositions and development; (v) maintenance of our real estate investment trust (" FIBRA ") status and related tax structure; (vi) availability of financing and capital, debt levels and credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments; (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; and (ix) the additional factors described in the reports filed by FIBRA Prologis with the CNBV and the BMV under the section entitled "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release. Neither the CNBV nor any other authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this document or the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency of the information contained herein.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis