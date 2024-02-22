FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Additional Distribution

News provided by

FIBRA Prologis

22 Feb, 2024, 19:45 ET

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, declared today a cash distribution of Ps. 130.2 million (US$7.6 million), or Ps. 0. 1105 per Certificado Bursátil Fiduciario Inmobiliario ("CBFI") (US$0.0065 per CBFI) and a distribution in kind of 4,076,000 CBFIs, equivalent to Ps. 303.7million (US$17.8 million) considering the average CBFI price for the last 60 days of trading. In this regard, it is specified that the cash amount to be distributed corresponds to 30% of the Income Tax (ISR) of the total distribution. For this reason, the custodians must use these resources to meet the withholding tax as appropriate to the tax regime of each Holder, and make the entire payment to the corresponding tax authorities.

The distribution is payable March 6, 2024, to CBFI holders.

Ex-dividend date of March 4, 2024.

Record date of March 5, 2024.

  

Legal Basis

Concept

Generated

Payment Date

Total Amount (Ps$)

Number of CBFIs

Ps$/CBFI







Article 187, section VI, ISR Law

Fiscal Result Distributed in cash

Dec-23

6-Mar-24

$             130,188,427.3

1,177,880,440

$                     0.1105

Fiscal Result Distributed in Certificates

Dec-23

6-Mar-24

$             303,748,275.3

1,177,880,440

$                     0.2579

Total Distributed Fiscal Result (subject to withholding as applicable)

$             433,936,702.6

1,177,880,440

$                     0.3684







Article 188, section IX, ISR Law

Capital reimbursement

$                                   -

$                               -

Total amount distributed (Fiscal Result + Capital Reimbursement)

$             433,936,702.6

1,177,880,440

$                     0.3684

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature.  All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and  the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis

Also from this source

FIBRA Prologis Proposes non-binding Tender Offer and Exchange to members of the Technical Committee of Terrafina

FIBRA Prologis Proposes non-binding Tender Offer and Exchange to members of the Technical Committee of Terrafina

FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, announced today that, in furtherance of...
FIBRA Prologis hace Propuesta no Vinculante para una Oferta Pública de Adquisición e Intercambio a los miembros del Comité Técnico de Terrafina

FIBRA Prologis hace Propuesta no Vinculante para una Oferta Pública de Adquisición e Intercambio a los miembros del Comité Técnico de Terrafina

FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), uno de los fideicomisos de inversión en bienes raíces líder en inversión y administración de inmuebles logísticos...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.