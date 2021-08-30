Fibre Channel Industry Leaders Honored in Annual InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards Awards Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fibre Channel Industry Association (FCIA) today announced the InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS) has recognized the technical expertise and effective committee management of four Fibre Channel industry leaders as part of its 2021 Annual Awards Program. The program provides the opportunity for the INCITS community to acknowledge those INCITS supporters that have participated in standards development activities.

Roger Cummings was given the highest honor of the program as the recipient of the INCITS Lifetime Achievement Award. This is an award presented to no more than one INCITS participant annually who has demonstrated a long-time commitment to INCITS and its standardization activities. A pioneer in the Fibre Channel industry and the founding Chairman of the T11 Technical Committee, Roger has been an active participant and frequent officer in industry standards groups for more than 30 years. He has held key detailed design and architecture positions in UK, Canada and the U.S., and is the author of many tutorials and major conference presentations.

"Roger's contributions to the technical development and marketing of the Fibre Channel standard can't be overstated," said Steve Wilson, current chairman, T11 Technical Committee. "He helped to ensure from the beginning that Fibre Channel was designed for high throughput applications with minimal latencies, data integrity and guaranteed delivery and was instrumental in its continued innovation."

In addition, two INCITS Technical Excellence Awards were bestowed on Fibre Channel Industry leaders: Anil Mehta, principal design engineer at Broadcom and Raul Oteyza, principal engineer at Marvell. Also, Jason Rusch, software development engineer at VIAVI Solutions received the INCITS Service Award. Anil, Raul and Jason have all demonstrated thought leadership in the development of Fibre Channel and are active participants in the T11 Technical Committee.

"Anil, Raul and Jason have been primary technical contributors to Fibre Channel protocol and a guiding influence as we continue to progress," said Wilson. "We are grateful for their efforts and look forward to their continued contributions for shaping the future of the standard."

To learn more about why Fibre Channel is the storage networking protocol of choice for enterprise data centers, subscribe to the FCIA YouTube channel or watch the next live webcast scheduled for September 15, 10:00 a.m. PDT, or after on demand, titled: "Inside a Modern Fibre Channel Architecture - Part 1." To tune in to this educational presentation by Patty Driever, IBM; Dave Peterson, Broadcom; Craig Carlson, Marvell and David Rodgers, Teledyne LeCroy, reserve your spot here.

