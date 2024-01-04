FibroBiologics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2024

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that it will attend the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, CA from January 8-10, 2024. Biotech Showcase is a premier event for private and mid-cap biotechnology companies to highlight their innovation by connecting with global investors and engaging with executives from prominent biopharmaceutical interests.

FibroBiologics will be represented by Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Pete O'Heeron and Chief Scientific Officer Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., who will be presenting on FibroBiologics' recent corporate milestones and research advances using fibroblasts in indications as diverse as multiple sclerosis, degenerative disc disease, and wound healing.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2024
Date: January 9, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time
Location: Hilton San Francisco – Union Square, San Francisco, CA
Track: Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

"We believe fibroblast-based therapies have been overlooked as a compelling alternative to stem cells and anticipate our presentation at Biotech Showcase will be an opportunity to connect with fellow experts in the field, sharing our latest discoveries about our innovative therapies and initiating dialogue within the community," said Mr. O'Heeron.

To learn more about the event, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/, or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please email [email protected].

The statement is made in connection with FibroBiologics' registration statement on Form S-1 (File No.: 333-275361) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 7, 2023, relating to the proposed registration and public listing of the company's common stock on NASDAQ.

While FibroBiologics has filed a registration statement (including a preliminary prospectus, which can be found here) with the SEC for the direct listing to which this communication relates, any potential investor should read the preliminary prospectus in that registration statement and other documents FibroBiologics has filed with the SEC for more complete information about FibroBiologics prior to investing. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from FibroBiologics through FibroBiologics.com. The registration statement relating to FibroBiologics' common stock has not yet become effective, and the common stock may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancements in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

