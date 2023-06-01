FibroBiologics to Present Corporate Update at 2023 BIO International Convention

News provided by

FibroBiologics

01 Jun, 2023, 16:37 ET

Clinical-Stage Company Focused on Advancing Fibroblast Cell-Based Therapies for Treatment of Chronic Diseases

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company focused on the development of fibroblast cell-based therapeutics for chronic diseases, today announced that Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview next week at the 2023 BIO International Convention in Boston. The presentation is set for 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 6, in Session Room 104A at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

"We will highlight our recent progress in developing next-generation fibroblast cell-based therapies in multiple indications," said O'Heeron. "This is an exciting time for the company, and we look forward to connecting in person with members of the life sciences business community at the BIO conference. This is the industry's largest and most prestigious event and we appreciate BIO's selection of FibroBiologics as a presenting company that will be featured in the partnering section of the conference."

To schedule a meeting at the BIO International Convention with FibroBiologics, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ platform. For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or send an e-mail to FibroBiologics at [email protected].

About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE FibroBiologics

Also from this source

FibroBiologics Sets Another Record as Highest Amount Raised per Biotech Investor in StartEngine.com History

FibroBiologics Sets Record as Fastest Rising Biotech in History with StartEngine.com

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.