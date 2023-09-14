FibroBiologics to Provide Company Update at Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced today that Pete O'Heeron, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, and Hamid Khoja Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be giving company presentations at the upcoming Life Science Intelligence (LSI) Europe '23 Emerging MedTech Summit September 18-22, 2023; and Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa October 10-12, 2023.

Pete O'Heeron FibroBiologics, Chairman & CEO
Details for the upcoming conference presentations are as follows:

LSI Europe '23 Emerging MedTech Summit (Barcelona, September 18-22)

  • Presenter: Pete O'Heeron
  • Date: September 19, 2023
  • Time: 11:45 a.m.11:54 a.m. European Central Time
  • Location: Gaudi Ballroom

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa (Carlsbad, California. October 10-12)

  • Presenter: Hamid Khoja, Ph.D.
  • Date: October 10, 2023
  • Time: 10:45 a.m.11:00 a.m. PST
  • Location: Rentschler ATMP Ballroom

"Our presence at these conferences illustrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of developing innovative approaches to treatment of chronic diseases, sharing insights, and fostering collaborations with academia and the biotech community that will drive progress and shape the future," said Pete O'Heeron. "These two conferences provide us with the opportunity to showcase the recent strides and achievements of FibroBiologics in advancing our fibroblast cell-based treatments."

About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

