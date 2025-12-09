Fibrocor Therapeutics appoints world-leading nephrologists to Clinical Advisory Board with a focus on its lead indication Alport Syndrome

Fibrocor Therapeutics strengthens its clinical strategy with the appointment of four world-leading nephrology and genetics experts to its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB), reinforcing its scientific leadership in Alport Syndrome.





TORONTO and LEUVEN, Belgium, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibrocor Therapeutics Inc. ('Fibrocor' or 'the Company'), a biotech company developing first-in-class therapies for kidney diseases, with a strong focus on Alport Syndrome, today announces the appointment of four internationally recognized authorities in nephrology and genetics to its newly formed Clinical Advisory Board (CAB), underscoring the company's accelerating momentum and scientific leadership.

Professor Rachel Lennon – Professor of Nephrology at the University of Manchester and an Honorary Consultant in Pediatric Nephrology at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. She is a leading expert on basement membranes – specialized structures which are affected by certain kidney diseases, including Alport Syndrome.





Professor Daniel Gale – St Peter's Chair of Nephrology at University College, London, where he leads the Centre for Genetics and Genomics in the Department of Renal Medicine. He founded the North Thames Genomic Laboratory Hub, which includes genomic testing for rare kidney diseases such as Alport Syndrome.





Professor Bertrand Knebelmann – Professor of Nephrology at Université Paris Cité, and Necker Hospital, and co-director of both the Reference Center for Rare Diseases for Hereditary Renal Diseases (MARHEA) and the Reference Center for Idiopathic Nephrotic Syndrome. He has specific expertise in testing for many genetic kidney diseases including Alport Syndrome and Autosomal Dominant Tubulointerstitial Kidney Diseases (ADTKD).





Dr Alessia Fornoni – Professor of Medicine and Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Director and Chair of the Peggy and Harold Katz Drug Discovery Center. Dr Fornoni has been involved with several start-ups focused on treatments for patients affected by glomerular diseases such as Alport Syndrome, FSGS and diabetic kidney disease.

William Newsome III, Chief Executive Officer of Fibrocor Therapeutics, said: "The formation of Fibrocor's Clinical Advisory Board marks a significant milestone as we advance our lead program in Alport Syndrome towards clinical development. "This world-renowned team of experts will provide essential guidance as Fibrocor looks to revolutionize the treatment of kidney diseases with our pipeline of therapeutics that tackle the roots of disease. We are honored to be working with such a high caliber team. Their input will be invaluable."

Alport Syndrome is a rare genetic kidney disease characterized by progressive fibrosis that leads to declining kidney function and often renal failure, requiring dialysis or transplantation from early adulthood. It can also cause hearing loss and eye abnormalities. No approved disease-modifying treatments exist. Despite being classified as a rare disease, it affects an estimated 360,000 people across the top 16 global markets, including around 60,000 in the US.

Fibrocor is supported by the Alport Syndrome Foundation, a US-based, patient-led, independent non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with Alport Syndrome through the services it provides. These include access to its patient registry, outreach activities, patient perspective input, and regulatory engagement.

About Fibrocor Therapeutics

Fibrocor Therapeutics is developing first-in-class therapies that target kidney diseases at their roots by blocking fibroblast activation and excessive collagen deposition. The company's lead focus is Alport Syndrome, a severe condition with no disease-modifying treatments, with the goal of delivering life-changing outcomes for patients who often face early dialysis or transplantation. Using a biomarker-driven approach and human biopsy–derived targets, Fibrocor is advancing a deliberate, translatable clinical strategy and aims to seek accelerated approval for its lead program in 2029. Its fibrosis-targeting platform has broad potential across multiple kidney diseases and other organs. Fibrocor is powered by a seasoned leadership team, including CEO William Newsome, scientific leader Piet Wigerinck, and clinical expert Paul Ford, who have decades of experience in fibrosis biology, drug development, and clinical strategy. Leveraging patient-derived kidney tissue, Fibrocor is also advancing programs in ADPKD and transplant-related fibrosis, identifying precision targets to slow disease progression and preserve long-term organ health.

