Fibrocor Therapeutics enters into research and development collaboration with McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development to advance Alport Syndrome program

Agreement includes a single digit million US$ upfront payment and additional funding that has the potential to cover the cost of studies through Phase 1b

Deal is a major step forward for Fibrocor's plans to develop FIB918, its monoclonal antibody for Alport Syndrome, a rare disease with very limited treatment options

Fibrocor and MSRD intend to start Phase 1 clinical trials of its monoclonal antibody in 2025

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibrocor Therapeutics Inc. ('Fibrocor' or 'the Company'), a privately held developer of novel therapeutics to treat fibrosis, today announces that it has entered into a research and development collaboration with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC (MSRD) to advance its Alport Syndrome program. The agreement includes a single digit million US$ upfront payment and additional funding that has the potential to cover the cost of studies through Phase 1b. MSRD, a member of the Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies, identifies and supports early-stage opportunities that can change the landscape of treatments for mental illness and renal disorders.

FIB918 is now in the IND-enabling phase and Phase 1 clinical trials of the monoclonal antibody are targeted to start in late 2025. Fibrocor and MSRD will be working with patients, advocacy groups and regulators to execute safe, effective and inclusive clinical trials that take patient input and lifestyle into consideration, aiming to positively shift the clinical and treatment paradigm for patients.

William P. Newsome III, CEO, President of Fibrocor said: "This collaboration with the experienced team at MSRD, coupled with research funding, represents continued validation of Fibrocor's translational, best-in-class, target discovery platform. It represents hope and potential for individuals grappling with Alport Syndrome worldwide. FIB918 has the potential to deliver a significant advancement in the treatment of patients afflicted by this debilitating disease, where current options are limited. The completion of our Investigational New Drug (IND) application and the anticipated commencement of clinical trials in 2025, mark crucial milestones in our journey to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by Alport Syndrome."

Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Advisor of Fibrocor added, "This collaboration serves as further affirmation of our platform, aligning committed teams that are backed by world class experts and substantial resources. It propels our ongoing commitment to advancing our small molecule program, with FIB992 poised for entry into the clinic later this year for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), another debilitating, deadly and underserved fibrotic disease. This will be followed by the initiation of clinical trials for FIB991 for chronic allograft nephropathy in 2025. We have an unwavering dedication to making a meaningful impact on patients grappling with fibrotic diseases. We eagerly anticipate a successful collaboration with our colleagues at MSRD."

Alport Syndrome is a rare form of kidney inflammation caused by specific gene mutations, resulting in structural defects and the development of renal fibrosis and kidney failure. About one in 50,000 people is thought to suffer from it, although estimates vary widely. Most experience kidney failure as young adults or by middle age.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive and generally fatal disease characterized by scarring of the lungs that thickens the lining of the lungs, causing an irreversible loss of the tissue's ability to transport oxygen. IPF ultimately robs a patient of the ability to breathe. The median survival of IPF patients is reported to range from two to five years.

About Fibrocor Therapeutics:

Fibrocor Therapeutics is redefining the landscape of fibrotic diseases through our unique portfolio of novel compounds against biologically and clinically validated targets. Leveraging our extensive expertise and one of the largest patient-derived clinically annotated biorepositories of fibrotic tissue, we strive to improve the lives of patients by delivering transformative treatments that tackle the root causes of fibrosis, leading to better outcomes and enhanced quality of life. As we advance from the preclinical stage towards clinical trials and beyond, we remain dedicated to collaborating with patients, healthcare professionals, and industry partners to continue to refine and validate our therapeutic candidates, ensuring they meet the highest standards of efficacy and safety. Our vision is to disrupt the status quo and provide hope to those affected by fibrotic diseases aiming to reshape the future of fibrosis treatment, ultimately making a meaningful difference in the lives of millions. For more information visit www.fibrocor.com

