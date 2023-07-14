Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Pipeline Research 2023: Focus on 5+ Companies and 7+ Pipeline Drugs - Analysis of the Advancements and Potential Breakthroughs

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a focus on 5+ companies and 7+ pipeline drugs, this report provides a detailed analysis of the advancements and potential breakthroughs in Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva treatment.

The report dives into pipeline drug profiles, encompassing both clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also includes a thorough assessment of therapeutics based on product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. In addition, the report sheds light on the inactive pipeline products within this space, providing a comprehensive overview of the Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva pipeline landscape.

Within the field of Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva research and development, companies and academics are diligently working to assess challenges and seek opportunities. The therapies currently under development focus on novel approaches to treat and improve Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. This report unveils these innovative therapies and offers insights into the potential future of Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva treatment.

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva Emerging Drugs

REGN2477: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN2477 (also known as garetosmab) is an antibody that binds to Activin A and blocks its activity. By binding and blocking Activin A, REN2477 prevents the formation and growth of HO in FOP. REGN2477 has received Orphan Drug status for FOP from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and orphan status for the treatment of FOP in the EU. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

IPN60130: Ipsen

IPN60130 (Fidrisertib) is an oral investigational drug designed to selectively target the mutant FOP receptor (ACVR1/ALK2), the underlying cause of FOP. FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to IPN60130 for the treatment of FOP. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. The companies which have their Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Phases

The report covers around 7+ products under different phases of clinical development like

  • Late stage products (Phase III)
  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)
  • Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates
  • Route of Administration

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva Report Insights

  • Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva Pipeline Analysis
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Unmet Needs
  • Impact of Drugs

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Pipeline Assessment
  • Inactive drugs assessment
  • Unmet Needs

Key Players

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Ipsen
  • Incyte Corporation
  • Daiichi Sankyo

Key Products

  • REGN2477
  • IPN60130
  • DS-6016a
  • INCB000928

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwuemh

