Fibronostics Acquires Stone Clinical Laboratories to Advance MASH/MASLD Diagnostics

Acquisition expands U.S. lab operations and accelerates innovation in non-invasive diagnostics for metabolic and liver diseases.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibronostics, a global leader in non-invasive diagnostics for metabolic and liver diseases, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Stone Clinical Laboratories, LLC, a leading provider of advanced laboratory services in the United States.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Fibronostics' research and development position and reinforces its commitment to innovation in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

The transaction comes at a pivotal time for the industry, following major milestones such as the FDA approvals of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Rezdiffra™ and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy®, as well as Roche's acquisition of 89Bio. These developments highlight growing investment in MASH/MASLD therapeutics and the rising demand for reliable, scalable diagnostics that can identify patients earlier and more precisely, assess disease progression, and monitor treatment outcomes.

"With the acquisition of Stone Clinical Laboratories, Fibronostics expands its U.S. laboratory infrastructure and operational expertise," said Brock Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Fibronostics. "This strengthens our ability to accelerate innovation in non-invasive diagnostics and enhance collaborations with pharmaceutical and healthcare partners addressing the global burden of MASH and MASLD."

Stone Clinical Laboratories brings extensive technical expertise and robust testing capabilities that complement Fibronostics' proprietary digital health platforms, including LIVERFASt®. Together, they will advance biomarker development, R&D programs, and clinical validation studies supporting therapeutic innovation and patient management.

"Therapeutic breakthroughs in MASH and MASLD are reshaping liver care," added Smith. "As treatment options expand, the need for precise and accessible diagnostics becomes more critical. This acquisition positions Fibronostics to lead in providing scalable solutions that bridge diagnostics and therapeutics."

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in Fibronostics' growth strategy. The combined organization is well-positioned to collaborate with biopharma innovators, healthcare systems, and payers to accelerate early detection and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

About Fibronostics

Fibronostics is a global health technology company specializing in non-invasive diagnostic solutions for chronic diseases, with a focus on liver and metabolic disorders. Its flagship platform, LIVERFASt®, enables clinicians to assess liver health quickly, accurately, and at scale. The company partners with global pharmaceutical firms, diagnostic laboratories, and healthcare systems to advance next-generation liver diagnostics and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

