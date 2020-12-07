Fibronostics and Fatty Liver Foundation Announce a Patient Education Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. and BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibronostics and the Fatty Liver Foundation are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic collaboration, combining Fibronostics' industry leading in vitro diagnostics platform for metabolic conditions with the Fatty Liver Foundation broad outreach to patients, to help identify asymptomatic, undiagnosed liver injuries and to educate patients on the lifestyle changes needed to halt or minimize disease progression.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a growing epidemiologic burden on our health care system. The more aggressive form of NAFLD, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), has been linked to increased morbidity and mortality. NASH accounts for about 20-25% of all NAFLD patients and can be challenging to diagnose. Identifying those patients at greatest risk for NASH and disease progression is the first step in preventing progression to cirrhosis and liver decompensation. LIVERFASt™ uniquely gives an opportunity to identify these patients and direct them to appropriate care that may help prevent progression of their disease.

"Patients and physicians face many uncertainties, including fragmented information on the natural history of the disease, challenges in the diagnosis of NASH, and a lack of pharmacological agents with proven efficacy. LIVERFASt™ aids healthcare providers with diagnosis information on all three lesions, enabling a more proactive management of patients with NAFLD, T2DM and NASH," said Roni Amiel, CEO of Fibronostics.

"We are very pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration with Fibronostics," said Wayne Eskridge, President and CEO of Fatty Liver Foundation. "This collaboration furthers FLF's patient outreach activities to enable transformative change by expanding the role and impact of early identification of asymptomatic, undiagnosed NASH and to educate patients on the lifestyle changes and other interventions needed to halt or minimize disease progression."

About Fibronostics

Fibronostics is a global diagnostics company, shaping the future of non-invasive diagnostics with artificial intelligence providing algorithm-based solutions in a variety of diagnostic testing areas, focusing on screening, progression and prognosis of liver & kidney disease, and other chronic conditions.

The company is incorporated in Singapore & New York and is currently commercialized in North America, Asia, Europe and LATAM. Fibronostics is a SPRIM portfolio company with a pedigree in worldwide health innovation, research & consulting. www.Fibronostics.com

About the Fatty Liver Foundation

The Fatty Liver Foundation is a non-profit patient organization dedicated to improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment and support of people living with fatty liver, NAFLD or NASH through awareness, screening, education and patient outreach. FLF's goal is to improve the lives of both asymptomatic and diagnosed patients by raising awareness, developing wellness screening, educating patients, and championing the development of responsive support systems for individuals of the growing epidemic of fatty liver disease. Connect with us on www.fattyliverfoundation.org, Facebook, and Twitter (@LiverSaver).

SOURCE Fibronostics

Related Links

http://www.fibronostics.com/

