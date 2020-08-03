Fibronostics Appoints Dr. Stephen A. Harrison to its Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, August 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibronostics, a global diagnostics company, providing non-invasive, algorithmic diagnostics to detect and manage metabolic diseases, announced today Stephen A. Harrison, MD has joined its board of advisors.

Dr. Harrison comes to Fibronostics at an exciting time as the company's lead product, LIVERFASt has received approval by CMS for reimbursement and is now pushing ahead to make this technology available for every lab, hospital and payer in the country.

Dr. Harrison is currently a visiting professor of Hepatology at Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford and previously served as a professor of medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He was also associate editor for Hepatology and Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Dr. Harrison is internationally known for studies in non- alcoholic fatty liver disease with over 200 peer reviewed publications in these fields.

A graduate of University of Mississippi School of Medicine with an advanced liver disease fellowship from Saint Louis University, Dr. Harris is board certified in both internal medicine and gastroenterology. He most recently served as a Colonel in the United States Army and retired following 20 years of dedicated service to his country with roles including director of graduate medical education at Brooke Army Medical Center, associate dean for the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium and Gastroenterology Consortium, and gastroenterology consultant to the Army Surgeon General. He currently is the medical director for Pinnacle Clinical Research and the president of Summit Clinical Research.

"Despite significant advances in liver disease management, we still have challenges to overcome," Dr. Harrison said. "One of these challenges is growing our toolbox of non-invasive tests that will allow clinicians to easily and readily assess patients for the presence and severity of disease, monitor response to therapy and evaluate for long term outcomes. I look forward to assisting Fibronostics in this endeavor."

"Dr. Harrison's extensive experience complements our board of advisors' skills and experiences, and we are confident he will provide valuable perspectives to help us expand our clinical footprint globally," said Roni Amiel, CEO of Fibronostics. "We look forward to his contributions and are excited he chose Fibronostics."

About Fibronostics:

Fibronostics is a global diagnostics company, providing non-invasive, algorithmic diagnostics and insights to detect and manage organ lesions caused by metabolic diseases. The company leverages artificial intelligence to screen and measure the progression and prognosis of liver & kidney disease as well as other chronic conditions. (HBV, HCV, NAFLD, NASH and ALD)

Fibronostics is incorporated in Singapore & New York and is currently commercialized in North America, Asia, Europe and LATAM. Fibronostics' parent company, SPRIM, has a 20-year pedigree in global health innovation, research and consulting.

To learn more, visit the Fibronostics website at https://fibronostics.com

SOURCE Fibronostics

Related Links

https://fibronostics.com

