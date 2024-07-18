Fibr's AI-Personalization Hub enables scalable 1:1 consumer experiences, solving post-cookie CAC challenges for B2C marketers

Founded in January 2023 by CEO Ankur Goyal, and CPO Pritam Roy, Fibr has raised $1.8 million in a pre-seed round led by Accel Partners with participation from 2AM VC, founded by Wag Petcare services founder and other prominent angel investors.

Goyal, who holds an MBA from Stanford and an engineering degree from IIT Delhi, has over 13 years of deep marketing experience, envisioned an All-in-one personalization platform that understands every aspect of personalization across multiple channels, audiences, and modalities—text, image, videos, and locations, and integrates seamlessly into marketing workflows to produce cohesive, on-brand, and scalable experiences that are as unique as the consumer, helping marketers do more with limited resources while improving conversions and reducing CACs.

"Most personalization tools out there are pretty outdated. They're usually good at one thing - maybe web, ads, or email - but miss the big picture. They'll throw in some generic pop-ups, stick names in emails, or run basic A/B. That's not real personalization, you know? It doesn't get how each customer's journey is unique. What happens is marketers sign long pricey contracts and end up stuck with tools they can't use well. And now With cookies going away and gen-AI booming, these old tools just can't keep up.", said Goyal.

"That's where Fibr comes in. Being marketers ourselves, we get it. Our gen-AI platform looks at everything - brand, channels, audience data - for a truly personal consumer experience, no matter where they interact with you. Our main product, Pilot, creates personalized 1:1 landing pages for every ad, email, communication - boosting conversions and reducing CAC. The best part? Our accessible pricing means you only pay for what you use, without long contracts. We want every marketer, big or small, to have access to powerful AI tools without breaking the bank. Our idea is simple: technology should work for marketers, not the other way around."

Fibr tackles key market challenges by providing high-quality consumer experiences at a sustainable CAC through its AI-powered personalization. Their AI comprehends brand guidelines, product positioning, audience personas, and channel marketing mix to deliver coherent, on-brand personalization, ensuring superior consumer experiences and higher conversion rates. Their flagship product, Pilot, optimizes post-click experiences by creating 1:1 landing pages for every communication, including ads, emails, SMS, and more, using parameters like audience details, locations, browsers, OS, and ad specifics. These CRO-optimized experiences ensure contextual messaging, enhancing both conversion quality and quantity. Fibr's product, Blocks, allows marketers to adapt existing content across formats—such as converting a high-performing Facebook ad into a blog, Google ad, or social media post. This ensures personalized content for various audiences, formats, and channels. This creates a virtuous cycle where quality leads are converted faster with Fibr Pilot, generating valuable data and insights. These insights inform more targeted ad campaigns with Fibr Blocks, leading to more effective landing pages. This continuous optimization loop helps marketers refine strategies, reducing CAC and improving conversion rates over time.

Since its beta launch this year, Fibr has attracted high-profile clients, including India's largest insurance provider, a $3B broadband provider, and several lead-gen and D2C brands. Early adopters reported approx. 10% improvement in conversions & lead quality, along with increased efficiency and productivity, highlighting the platform's significant impact on scaling personalization efforts.

Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel, expressed enthusiastic support for Fibr: "At Accel, we champion innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. We believe Fibr's landing page for every ad proposition could be a game-changer in the ad ecosystem for consumer companies, especially with CAC challenges due to privacy policies and cookie deprecation. Fibr's affordable sachet pricing model, where users only pay for usage, disrupts traditional SaaS pricing, making it accessible for all marketers. We're thrilled to support their vision of an AI-powered personalization hub that empowers marketers with greater efficiency and control to deliver superior results."

With a successful track record in serving sectors like insurance, broadband, home improvement, and consumer brands, and ensuring compliance with international certifications such as SOC2, ISO27001, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA (in progress), Fibr is well-positioned for growth. Primarily focused on North America, Canada, and India and backed by strong investors, Fibr plans to expand its customer base and boost its AI capabilities for personalization. The company is actively hiring diverse talent including engineers, Product Marketers and Sales & GTM experts to scale its offerings and further refine personalization workflows, addressing the evolving needs of marketers worldwide.

About Fibr:

Fibr is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade, AI-powered personalization hub designed for B2C marketers to manage, deliver, and scale tailored marketing experiences. With third-party cookies being deprecated, rising customer acquisition costs (CAC) have become a critical challenge for marketers. Traditional personalization tools, often slow and cookie-based, fail to capture the unique needs of modern B2C marketers. Fibr's AI-powered platform ensures every communication and interaction is tailored to the individual, providing truly personalized experiences. Its flagship product, Pilot, helps improve conversions by offering 1:1 dynamic landing pages for every ad, email, SMS, notification, or any other communication. Blocks, Fibr's content personalization product, enables effortless scaling and repurposing of content, including messaging and visuals, across products, pricing, geographic locations, marketing channels, audience demographics, and behavioral segments.

Fibr's AI technology recognizes people as individuals, not just segments, thus maximizing the impact of personalized marketing efforts. By integrating with existing systems like brand guidelines, marketing channels, and audience personas, Fibr's AI ensures on-brand coherent and personalized marketing operations across platforms at scale, saving time and resources.

Its business model sets it apart, offering enterprise-grade personalization starting at just $10. This pay-per-use approach democratizes access to powerful AI-driven capabilities for businesses of all sizes, without significant upfront investment.

For more information, visit https://fibr.ai

About Accel:

Accel is a leading global venture capital firm that aims to be the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Accel has been operating in India since 2008, and its investments include companies like BookMyShow, BrowserStack, Flipkart, Freshworks, Cure.fit, Musigma, Mensa Brands, Myntra, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zetwerk, and Zenoti, among many others. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses.

For more information visit: https://www.accel.com

