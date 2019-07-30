Ficalora Joins Patient Innovations Advisory Board

Ken Greenberg, Patient Innovations Co-founder and President noted, "We are thrilled to have Joe Ficalora join our team. His business and financial acumen and desire for growth are a perfect fit and alignment with the PI mission."

John M. Tabone, Chairman & CEO said, "It's an honor and privilege to welcome Joe Ficalora to our Advisory Board. He represents an amazing addition to our fine team of healthcare leaders. Joe's banking, business and growth skills - along with his strong commitment to community service – will help us steer Patient Innovations forward."

Mr. Ficalora commented, "NYCB is a community bank committed to being a good neighbor. We're here to serve our communities. The Patient Innovations OnTimeCare technology platform reduces endless waiting in doctors' offices and helps make hospitals more efficient. This means greater access and a better patient experience for the communities we serve. Ultimately, this can slow the rising cost of healthcare. These are important goals that fit well with our mission to serve."

