FICG PRIME Plants Deep In Automotive Business

News provided by

FIC Global, Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

TAIPEI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to foster diversified growth and seize new business opportunities, PRIME, a subsidiary of FIC Global (3701.TW), has taken a bold step in the Automotive industry. The company recently unveiled a fresh brand image and implemented an independent strategic approach to establish its presence in this sector.

Continue Reading
PRIME, a subsidiary of FIC Global, unveiled a fresh brand image and implemented an independent strategic approach to establish its presence in this sector.
PRIME, a subsidiary of FIC Global, unveiled a fresh brand image and implemented an independent strategic approach to establish its presence in this sector.

With a remarkable track record of 25 years in high-precision electronic design manufacturing, PRIME brings its expertise in AI Computing, Smart City, and Automotive Electronic Design and Satellite Communication Device to the forefront, making them standout indicators within the FICG Group.

As part of the FICG Group, PRIME demonstrates remarkable versatility and unique capabilities in EMS and DMS industries. By working with FIC, an affiliate company of FICG, PRIME is able to vertically integrate various aspects of the business and address the rigorous demands of future markets and high-tech design manufacturing industries with flexibility and agility.

PRIME is known for its expertise in COB semiconductor packaging and high-precision electronic design manufacturing capabilities. Its focus lies in providing forward-looking, technology-driven, and comprehensive automated electronic design manufacturing services, including its own branding business in automotive electronics, specifically AR HUD.

Mr. Leo Chien, Chairman of FICG (3701.TW), expressed his anticipation and excitement for PRIME's new brand image and business transformation. He believes this approach will not only contribute to a better societal environment but also cater to the stringent demands of global customers. Furthermore, the company plans to extend its business into the domain of automotive smart cockpit electronics design manufacturing, investing in an optical engine (PGU) factory in Guangzhou, China, to meet the increasing demand for AR HUD and ADD, the 360-degree in-car panoramic display.

Over the past 25 years, PRIME has actively engaged in high-precision optical transceivers, maritime electronics, industrial electronics, and medical electronics manufacturing. Notably, the company has secured the most rigorous quality certification in the aerospace electronics industry, signifying its expansion into the aerospace technology sector.

To reaffirm its commitment to facing the digital era and meeting the diverse demands of brand merchants, PRIME introduced its new trademark design, "Pixel Puzzle." Symbolizing its role as a missing piece in the puzzle game, PRIME completes the most significant part of the design manufacturing service for global customers' electronic products.

SOURCE FIC Global, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.