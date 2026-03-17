FICG to Showcase Optical Technologies at OFC 2026, Expanding Global Presence

Exhibiting at OFC 2026 (Booth #2463) to present high-speed optical communication technologies, connect with global industry partners, and target the AI data center interconnect market

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2026, one of the most influential events in the global optical communications industry, will take place March 17–19 in Los Angeles. As a premier platform for industry exchange, OFC brings together leading telecom operators, cloud service providers (CSPs), optical technology vendors, research institutions, and industry experts to explore advancements in high-speed optical communications, data center interconnect, and next-generation network architectures.

FICG To Show Optical Technologies at OFC 2026

Driven by the rapid growth of AI computing and cloud services, demand for high-speed transmission and high-bandwidth connectivity in data centers continues to accelerate. Data center network architectures are evolving from 400G and 800G toward the 1.6T era, with high-speed optical modules becoming critical components supporting next-generation computing infrastructure. Industry roadmaps also indicate that 3.2T technologies are entering validation stages, marking the next phase of optical innovation. At OFC 2026, industry discussions will highlight emerging technologies such as Silicon Photonics, Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), and Optical Circuit Switching (OCS).

FICG's 1.6T optical modules have entered mass production and are gradually achieving stable shipments, targeting large-scale data center deployments and the rapidly expanding CSP data center interconnect market. As AI clusters scale and infrastructure deployment accelerates, reliable manufacturing capacity and consistent product quality have become essential for supporting high-speed data center interconnect systems.

In high-frequency and high-speed signal environments, manufacturing precision is critical to ensuring module stability and signal integrity. FICG has achieved a First Pass Yield (FPY) exceeding 99.997% in the placement of 01005 and 0201 ultra-miniature passive components, demonstrating strong capabilities in precision assembly and advanced process control. Through continuous process optimization, strict material management, and rigorous quality control systems, the company ensures stable performance in high-bandwidth environments, supporting demanding data center interconnect and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Looking ahead, FICG is advancing the development of 3.2T optical communication products, which have entered the validation stage, while strengthening system integration and testing capabilities. As AI data centers require higher bandwidth density and improved energy efficiency, technologies such as Silicon Photonics and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) are becoming increasingly important.

Leveraging its mature mass production capacity, stable quality management, and long-term technology investments, FICG will continue expanding its optical integration and manufacturing capabilities to support the growing global demand for high-speed data center interconnect solutions and accelerate the deployment of next-generation optical communication technologies.

SOURCE FIC Global, Inc.