FICM Celebrates Its 22nd Edition and Announces its Winners

MICHOACÁN, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Morelia International Film Festival (FICM) celebrated its 22nd edition with a program featuring nearly 200 films, including Mexican and international premieres and retrospectives. The festival was held from October 18th to 27th in the city of Morelia, Michoacán.

This year, Emilia Pérez, by French director Jacques Audiard, was shown as the opening screening. The film won the prestigious Jury Prize and the Best Actress Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, which was granted to the four leading actresses: Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz; the latter two, special guests at the 22nd FICM.

Megalopolis, by legendary director, producer and writer, and five-time Academy Award winner Francis Ford Coppola, was shown at one of the festival's most expected galas. There, the director was awarded the Artistic Excellence Award, given by the festival. Renowned cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto was present to share with the festival's audience his directorial debut Pedro Páramo, a cinematic adaptation of Mexican writer Juan Rulfo's literary masterwork.

Furthermore, acclaimed Mexican director and Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón was present on October 25, during the 22nd FICM's closing screening, to introduce his latest work, the limited series Disclaimer.

The festival received important guests like actress Liv Tyler, writer-director Alexander Payne, and directors Ava DuVernay, Ira Sachs, and Leos Carax, among other relevant figures in contemporary world cinema.

The 22nd FICM held the Mexican premieres of acclaimed films such as Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, Mark Cousins' A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things, Luis Ortega's El Jockey, Ava DuVernay's Origin, Aaron Schimberg's A Different Man, and the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion winner, Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door, as well as Sean Baker's Anora, winner of the Palme d'or at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

FICM closed its 22nd edition with a ceremony at the Teatro Melchor Ocampo in which it awarded the best of its Mexican Official Selection.

Here are the winners of the 22nd FICM:

Winner of the Michoacán Short Film Screenplay Competition: Antesala al primer beso , by Adrián A. González Camargo

, by Winner of the Ojo for the Michoacan Section: Imprint (Impronta) , by Rafael Martínez-García

, by Winner of the Special Jury Prize - Renta Imagen: Niño halcón duerme entre visiones de un incendio , by Mauricio Sáenz-Cánovas

, by Winner of the Ojo for Best Mexican Documentary Short Film: Looking for a Donkey (Buscando un burro) , by Juan Vicente Manrique

, by Winner of the Ojo for Best Mexican Animated Short Film: The Black Stain (La mancha negra), by Yareni Velázquez Mendoza

by Winner of the Ojo for Best Mexican Fiction Short Film: Spiritum , by Adolfo Margulis

, by Special Mention for Mexican Documentary Feature Film: Cracked (La falla) , by Alana Simoes

, by Winner of the Ojo Award for Best Mexican Documentary Feature Film: I Died (Li cham), by Ana Ts'uyeb

by Winner of the Ojito for Best Actress in a Mexican Fiction Feature Film: Diana Laura Di for his work in Violent Butterflies (Violentas mariposas)

for his work in Winner of the Ojito for Best Actor in a Mexican Fiction Feature Film: Andrés Revo for his work in Fine Young Men (Hombres íntegros)

for his work in Winner Award for Best Screenplay for a Mexican Fiction Feature Film: Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez for Sujo.

and for Winner of the Ojo for Best Direction of a Mexican Fiction Feature Film: Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez for Sujo.

and for Winner of the Ojo for Best Mexican Fiction Feature Film: Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez for Sujo.

About the Morelia International Film Festival

Since 2003, the Morelia International Film Festival has devoted itself to supporting Mexican filmmakers, cultivating new audiences, and disseminating Mexico's film culture through an inclusive and hospitable platform for national filmmakers, the general public and the international film community.

In 2008, FICM was officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. This means that the winning short films in the categories of Fiction, Animation and Documentary, as well as the winning documentaries of the Ojo for Mexican Documentary Feature Film, are eligible to compete at the Oscars®.

