FICO Adds AI-Powered Authentication to Fight Fraud

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO WORLD 2019

Highlights:

FICO has acquired EZMCOM, an organization that protects users, data and applications from identity theft, account takeover, and breaches

The products secure the digital identity for more than 60 million people worldwide

They will be added to the FICO Platform as FICO® Identity Proofing and FICO® Authentication Suite

FICO (NYSE:FICO), the leading provider of analytics and decision management technology, today announced that it is adding two new product families to its portfolio: FICO® Identity Proofing, which allows organizations to digitally onboard new customers without requiring in-person verification, and FICO® User Authentication, a comprehensive suite of capabilities including multifactor, biometric, and behavioral authentication. To support this effort, FICO has acquired EZMCOM, whose products are used by banks across the globe to protect more than 60 million customers.

With FICO Identity Proofing, organizations verify customers' identities by having them take selfies with their government-issued IDs. Within seconds, Identity Proofing verifies the ID's legitimacy, performs an AI-driven biometric analysis between the ID picture and the selfie, and performs liveness tests against the selfie to prevent spoofing.

FICO Authentication Suite offers organizations the power of layered authentication controls including multifactor, biometric, and behavioral factors. State of the art keystroke analysis and device telemetry facilitate a frictionless approach to verify legitimate customers. Machine learning driven risk scores invoke step-up actions to multifactor or biometric options – to reduce account takeover fraud, while streamlining the customer experience.

Together, the products provide a platform to establish and sustain trust in the digital identity, offering easy-to-use, integrated security across the customer lifecycle to support fully digital onboarding, eKYC, and PSD2 mandated strong customer authentication. FICO® Identity Proofing and FICO® Authentication Suite are strong complements to the FICO Platform and demonstrate FICO's ongoing commitment to manage risk and optimize customer interactions across the lifecycle.

EZMCOM joins FICO with strong references for real-world results. Hong Leong Bank's Jagjit Kaur, General Manager for Wholesale Digital and Transaction Banking shared, "EZMCOM is a valuable security partner. Their unified authentication platform centralized our authentication infrastructure and lowered costs. We are discovering security transformation benefits with EZMCOM's innovation and expanding their platform across multiple regional operations."

FICO clients using the FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager solution will be particularly interested in understanding the account takeover and strong customer authentication capabilities that these new solutions provide; they are strong additions to the flexible, AI-empowered capabilities FICO announced with its launch of FICO® Falcon® X at the Finovate conference in New York this September.

"As our clients expand their digital offerings, they are requesting more sophisticated identity proofing and authentication capabilities to complement our fraud, compliance, customer lifecycle, and customer engagement applications," said FICO Chief Technology Officer Claus Moldt. "Behavioral and biometric authentication are becoming the gold standard to prevent identity spoofing and improve customer protection, while reducing friction. By adding this technology to our portfolio, we will provide our clients with a seamless approach to authentication and customer onboarding – across digital channels, mobile devices, servers and workstations."

For more information, visit FICO® Authentication Suite and FICO® Identity Proofing. Also attend the FICO® World sessions, "Authentication Across the Customer Lifecycle" on Tuesday, November 5th, at 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm E.T. and "Digital Identities: the Proof is in the Selfie" on Thursday, November 7th, at 10:45 am - 11:45 am E.T.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com

