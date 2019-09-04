FICO and eDriving Release Latest Version of the FICO Safe Driving Score with Improved Ability to Predict Future Collisions and Offer Drivers Micro-Coaching After Every Trip

To address the ever-present issue of commercial fleet losses caused by collisions, FICO ® Safe Driving Score 2.0 has been fine-tuned to the specific needs and requirements of fleet safety management programs. Following validation of its predictive ability using a large-scale, naturalistic driving data set from the Strategic Highway Research Program 2 (SHRP 2) study, this latest version better enables fleet safety managers to recognize, encourage and ensure a safer driving experience by identifying with an 18% improvement in predictive accuracy, drivers who are "high risk" – those who are 30 percent more likely, on average, to be involved in a future collision – versus those identified as "low risk."

"We designed the latest FICO® Safe Driving Score to take an even deeper look at driving behaviors in order to improve the ability to predict driver risk. As we continue to innovate the FICO® Safe Driving Score to be the industry standard, our goal is to provide transparent and valuable insights to keep all drivers safe," said Rachel Bell, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO.

Leveraging telematics-based driving data from eDriving's Mentor app, the FICO® Safe Driving Score predicts the likelihood of future driving incidents by evaluating behaviors proven to be most predictive of crash risk, including acceleration, braking, cornering, speeding and cellphone distraction. After each trip, drivers not only receive their FICO® Safe Driving Score, but also instant feedback providing pointers on how to improve in the future. In addition, each driver also receives 3-5-minute coaching modules to help improve identified "at risk" behaviors and attitudes. This insight allows fleet managers and drivers to address driving behaviors that need improvement, as well as acknowledge behaviors that deserve positive recognition.

"By offering immediate feedback after a trip, we're providing drivers and managers with the insights and tools they need to continually improve their behavior behind the wheel," said Ed Dubens, founder and CEO of eDriving. "Working with a leading analytics company like FICO who consistently innovates the FICO® Safe Driving Score model to provide the best possible picture of evaluating driver risk is ideal. It helps us achieve our goal of ensuring all drivers return safely to their loved ones at the end of each day."

About eDriving

eDriving helps organizations to reduce collisions, injuries, license violations and Total Cost of Ownership through a patented driver risk management program. Mentor by eDriving's comprehensive solution provides actionable behavioral insights to help organizations build a total view of driver risk within a company-wide crash-free culture® to ensure all drivers return home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day. eDriving is the global risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,000,000 drivers in 96 countries. Over its 23-year history, eDriving's programs have been recognized with 70+ awards around the world. For more, visit www.edriving.com.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at www.fico.com .

