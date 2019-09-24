FICO and Visma Connect Launch Partnership to Offer SaaS Anti Financial Crime Solutions in Western-Europe

In the new partnership, Visma Connect will offer the FICO ® Siron™ Anti-Financial Crime software to its customers as a SaaS solution and provide the IT and platform integration. FICO's Anti-Financial Crime solutions will be offered as an integral part of Visma Connects Critical Payments SaaS portfolio.

Both companies will cooperate throughout Europe, with an initial focus on The Netherlands and the Nordics.

"Financial services providers face greater regulatory requirements and typically spend over 4% of their total revenue on compliance," said Juergen Krieg, senior director for sales at FICO. "Regulators are urging financial services companies to increase their efforts to fight financial crime and terrorist financing, and FinTechs and new PSD2 third-party providers are increasingly required to continuously monitor their processes. In addition, with the advent of SEPA Instant Payments, the current batch-based sanctions screening no longer suffices and needs to be upgraded to 24/7 and real-time screening. Our partnership with Visma Connect is aimed at helping all kinds of payment providers meet these demands with less effort and expense."

Marnix Harbers, Tribe Lead Payments at Visma Connect: "The industry is facing ever stronger regulatory demands. Our payment services and the FICO Anti Financial Crime services are always compliant, but don't require large upfront investments. We'll take care of integrating, running and maintaining the latest software technology and infrastructure. Our clients can focus on their business."

FICO® Siron™ Anti-Financial Crime Solutions is the most widely used KYC, AML and Embargo software in the world, evidenced by more than 1,200 installations in over 90 countries.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. FICO provides financial institutions around the world with market leading solutions to detect money laundering, prevent terrorist financing and conduct customer due diligence – incorporating dynamic customer profiling and visual link analysis for hidden relationships.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com .

About Visma Connect

Visma Connect supplies: payment services, information portals and middleware. Our experts are specialized in Payments, Standard Business Reporting, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. Visma Connect was established in 2006 as EBPI and since 2019 has been part of the Visma Group. www.vismaconnect.nl

About Visma

Visma offers software and services that simplify and digitise core business processes in the private and public sector. The Visma group operates across the entire Nordic region along with Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe. With over 8,500 employees, more than 850,000 customers and a net revenue of €1.288 million, Visma is one of Europe's leading software companies. Visit www.visma.com

