FICO and Whistic Announce Cyber Risk Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FICO, a global analytics leader, and Whistic®, a leader in proactive vendor security, announced a partnership to provide enhanced vendor risk management. Both new and existing customers will benefit from the integrated vendor risk management product offerings that bring together the predictive power of the FICO® Cyber Risk Score, with the proactive capabilities of the Whistic Platform. The partnership enables organizations to increase visibility, pace and efficiency.

The FICO® Cyber Risk Score is an empirical score that relies on a comprehensive and diverse set of cyber security data signals, to quickly determine the risk profile of any organization. These insights outline key risk indicators, including the health of IT systems, network infrastructure and software and services. This information is used to fine-tune the machine learning model that produces a risk score that forecasts the likelihood of a future breach event for a given company or its third-party vendors.

"FICO's Cyber Risk Score provides the only predictive measurement of cyber risk in the security rating market, helping risk managers be proactive in assessment as well as health of their vendor ecosystem," said Manish Karir, vice president of cyber solutions, FICO. "We are excited to strategically partner with Whistic to deliver a differentiated cyber risk offering for vendor management."

Whistic is the single source of trust for buyers and sellers, helping both buyers, who need to assess vendors, and sellers who need to establish trust. Organizations leverage Whistic to reduce the reactive, spreadsheet-and-email-based vendor assessment process and enhance it with a proactive, on-demand approach. Whistic vendor profiles display information proactively published by vendors, and are supplemented by additional intelligence through integration with some of the world's most respected sources of security and privacy information.

"We are very excited to partner with FICO in order to provide customers with the ability to predict breach events and take proactive measures to protect their organization. This complete and validated picture of overall security and risk of third-party vendors is an offering that is very different from what you currently see in the market." said Whistic CEO Nick Sorensen. "Bringing together the predictive nature of the FICO Cyber Risk Score and the proactive nature of our platform has been a long time in the making. It's exciting to finally see it in the hands of customers."

This partnership benefits both companies assessing prospective vendors, as well as vendors seeking to establish trust with prospective buyers. To learn more about the combined capabilities delivered by this partnership, visit: https://www.whistic.com/partners .

To learn more about the FICO® Cyber Risk Score, visit https://www.fico.com/en/products/cyber-risk-score .

About Whistic

Located in the heart of the Silicon Slopes in Utah, Whistic is a leading provider of vendor security management. The Whistic platform provides the single source of trust for both companies buying technology products as well as vendors seeking to establish trusted relationships with prospective clients. By using Whistic, companies streamline the evaluation of third-party vendor networks while improving the process of gathering, storing, evaluating and publishing assessment information. For more information visit http://www.whistic.com.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

