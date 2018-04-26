FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

Revenues of $258 million vs. $228 million in prior year

News provided by

FICO

16:15 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE: FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 GAAP Results
Net income for the quarter totaled $32.3 million, or $1.03 per share, versus $25.1 million, or $0.78 per share, reported in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $49.2 million versus $66.4 million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $48.1 million vs. $34.0 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.54 vs. $1.05 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $42.2 million vs. $60.5 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 GAAP Revenues
The company reported revenues of $257.9 million for the quarter as compared to $228.4 million reported in the prior year period. 

"We delivered record revenues in our second quarter, and strong growth in net income and EPS," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We are pleased with our progress and are raising our full-year guidance."

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

  • Applications revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were $146.7 million in the second quarter, up 9% from the prior year, primarily due to increased transactional volumes of Originations Solutions and Customer Communication Services.
  • Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, as well as business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $87.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $65.4 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 34%. B2B revenue increased 47% and B2C revenue increased 13% from the prior year quarter.
  • Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization and related professional services, were $23.3 million in the second quarter compared to $28.6 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 19%, due primarily to decreased up-front license sales.

Outlook 
The company is updating guidance for fiscal 2018:

Previous Fiscal
2018 Guidance*

Updated Fiscal 2018
Guidance*

Revenues

$990 million

$1.02 billion

GAAP Net Income

$136 million

$140 million

GAAP EPS

$4.34

$4.47

Non GAAP Net Income

$191 million

$200 million

Non GAAP EPS

$6.09

$6.38

* Previous and Updated Fiscal 2018 Guidance includes excess tax benefits associated with stock compensation of $20.0 million, or $0.64 per share, and a full-year tax charge of $17.0 million, or $0.54 per share, associated with tax reform legislation.

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call
The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its second quarter fiscal 2018 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through April 26, 2019.

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve, and other risks described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)













March 31,

September 30,

2018

2017

ASSETS:


Current assets:


     Cash and cash equivalents

$                107,868

$               105,618

     Accounts receivable, net

188,538

168,586

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,813

36,727

          Total current assets

333,219

310,931




Marketable securities and investments

27,912

25,515

Property and equipment, net

45,111

40,703

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

831,258

825,599

Other assets

53,395

52,872

$             1,290,895

$            1,255,620




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:


Current liabilities:


     Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$                  55,234

$                 51,614

     Accrued compensation and employee benefits

57,294

77,610

     Deferred revenue

65,018

55,431

     Current maturities on debt

191,000

142,000

          Total current liabilities

368,546

326,655




Long-term debt

512,868

462,801

Other liabilities

38,778

39,627

          Total liabilities

920,192

829,083




Stockholders' equity

370,703

426,537

$             1,290,895

$            1,255,620

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended 

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017








Revenues:






     Transactional and maintenance

$           195,195

$           161,249

$           369,857

$           314,909

     Professional services

46,078

41,284

88,704

84,827

     License

16,585

25,845

34,618

48,242

        Total revenues

257,858

228,378

493,179

447,978








Operating expenses:






     Cost of revenues

78,519

72,131

152,878

142,128

     Research & development

32,519

26,663

61,493

52,805

     Selling, general and administrative

97,057

86,231

187,353

171,445

     Amortization of intangible assets

1,684

3,312

3,472

6,632

        Total operating expenses

209,779

188,337

405,196

373,010

Operating income

48,079

40,041

87,983

74,968

Other expense, net

(7,277)

(6,905)

(13,224)

(13,177)

Income before income taxes

40,802

33,136

74,759

61,791

Provision for income taxes

8,527

8,052

15,185

(1,194)

Net income

$             32,275

$             25,084

$             59,574

$             62,985
























Basic earnings per share:

$                 1.08

$                 0.81

$                 1.98

$                 2.03

Diluted earnings per share:

$                 1.03

$                 0.78

$                 1.90

$                 1.94








Shares used in computing earnings per share:






     Basic

29,985

31,017

30,032

31,003

     Diluted

31,300

32,260

31,431

32,398

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)









 Six Months Ended 

 March 31, 

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:


 Net income 

$                 59,574

$                 62,985

 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 


       Depreciation and amortization 

15,095

18,236

       Share-based compensation 

35,749

29,231

       Changes in operating assets and liabilities 

(38,760)

(11,990)

       Other, net 

6,352

935

          Net cash provided by operating activities 

78,010

99,397




 Cash flows from investing activities: 


 Purchases of property and equipment 

(11,111)

(9,604)

 Net activity from marketable securities 

(2,145)

-

          Net cash used in investing activities 

(13,256)

(9,604)




 Cash flows from financing activities: 


 Proceeds from revolving line of credit 

147,000

79,000

 Payments on revolving line of credit 

(48,000)

(24,000)

 Proceeds from issuances of common stock 

1,706

9,114

 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards 

(40,448)

(36,914)

 Repurchases of common stock 

(124,715)

(74,647)

 Other, net 

(240)

(1,238)

          Net cash used in financing activities 

(64,697)

(48,685)




 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 

2,193

(1,186)




 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 

2,250

39,922

 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 

105,618

75,926

 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 

$               107,868

$               115,848

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




















Quarter Ended 

Six Months Ended


March 31,

March 31,


2018

2017

2018

2017









Applications revenues:







     Transactional and maintenance

$         97,630

$         86,013

$        190,843

$        170,894

     Professional services

38,516

32,640

73,369

66,981

     License

10,553

15,684

23,896

31,227

          Total applications revenues

$       146,699

$       134,337

$        288,108

$        269,102









Scores revenues:







     Transactional and maintenance

$         85,644

$         63,628

$        155,218

$        121,880

     Professional services

682

994

960

1,515

     License

1,584

811

1,647

1,420

          Total scores revenues

$         87,910

$         65,433

$        157,825

$        124,815









Decision Management Software revenues:







     Transactional and maintenance

$         11,921

$         11,608

$          23,796

$          22,135

     Professional services

6,880

7,650

14,375

16,331

     License

4,448

9,350

9,075

15,595

          Total decision management software revenues

$         23,249

$         28,608

$          47,246

$          54,061









Total revenues:







     Transactional and maintenance

$       195,195

$       161,249

$        369,857

$        314,909

     Professional services

46,078

41,284

88,704

84,827

     License

16,585

25,845

34,618

48,242

          Total revenues

$       257,858

$       228,378

$        493,179

$        447,978

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended 

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017








GAAP net income

$ 32,275

$ 25,084

$ 59,574

$ 62,985

Amortization of intangible assets

1,684

3,312

3,472

6,632

Stock-based compensation expense

19,238

14,712

35,748

29,231

Income tax adjustments

(5,177)

(5,542)

(9,873)

(10,529)

Excess tax benefit

(1,551)

(3,602)

(13,062)

(20,863)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

1,665

-

13,420

-

Non-GAAP net income

$ 48,134

$ 33,964

$ 89,279

$ 67,456
















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$     1.03

$     0.78

$     1.90

$     1.94

Amortization of intangible assets

0.05

0.10

0.11

0.20

Stock-based compensation expense

0.61

0.46

1.14

0.90

Income tax adjustments

(0.17)

(0.17)

(0.31)

(0.32)

Excess tax benefit

(0.05)

(0.11)

(0.42)

(0.64)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

0.05

-

0.43

-

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$     1.54

$     1.05

$     2.84

$     2.08








Free cash flow






Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 49,233

$ 66,419

$ 78,010

$ 99,397

Capital expenditures

(7,067)

(5,284)

(11,111)

(9,603)

Dividends paid

-

(620)

-

(1,238)

Free cash flow

$ 42,166

$ 60,515

$ 66,899

$ 88,556


Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid.  The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered  in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.  Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses.  We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.  These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Previous Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Updated Fiscal 2018 Guidance




GAAP net income

$                                                136

$                                              140

Amortization of intangible assets

7

7

Stock-based compensation expense

67

76

Income tax adjustments

(16)

(21)

Excess tax benefit

(20)

(20)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

17

17

Non-GAAP net income

$                                                191

$                                              200








GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                                               4.34

$                                             4.47

Amortization of intangible assets

0.22

0.22

Stock-based compensation expense

2.14

2.44

Income tax adjustments

(0.52)

(0.66)

Excess tax benefit

(0.64)

(0.64)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

0.54

0.54

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                                               6.09

$                                             6.38


Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid.  The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered  in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.  Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses.  We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.  These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-announces-earnings-of-1-03-per-share-for-second-quarter-fiscal-2018--300637337.html

SOURCE FICO

Related Links

http://www.fico.com

Also from this source

Apr 19, 2018, 08:00 ET New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity...

Apr 18, 2018, 08:30 ET FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

News provided by

FICO

16:15 ET