FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $49.2 million versus $66.4 million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $48.1 million vs. $34.0 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.54 vs. $1.05 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $42.2 million vs. $60.5 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 GAAP Revenues

The company reported revenues of $257.9 million for the quarter as compared to $228.4 million reported in the prior year period.

"We delivered record revenues in our second quarter, and strong growth in net income and EPS," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We are pleased with our progress and are raising our full-year guidance."

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

Applications revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were $146.7 million in the second quarter, up 9% from the prior year, primarily due to increased transactional volumes of Originations Solutions and Customer Communication Services.

Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, as well as business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $87.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $65.4 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 34%. B2B revenue increased 47% and B2C revenue increased 13% from the prior year quarter.

Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization and related professional services, were $23.3 million in the second quarter compared to $28.6 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 19%, due primarily to decreased up-front license sales.

Outlook

The company is updating guidance for fiscal 2018:



Previous Fiscal

2018 Guidance* Updated Fiscal 2018

Guidance* Revenues $990 million $1.02 billion GAAP Net Income $136 million $140 million GAAP EPS $4.34 $4.47 Non GAAP Net Income $191 million $200 million Non GAAP EPS $6.09 $6.38

* Previous and Updated Fiscal 2018 Guidance includes excess tax benefits associated with stock compensation of $20.0 million, or $0.64 per share, and a full-year tax charge of $17.0 million, or $0.54 per share, associated with tax reform legislation.

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























March 31,

September 30,

2018

2017 ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,868

$ 105,618 Accounts receivable, net 188,538

168,586 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,813

36,727 Total current assets 333,219

310,931







Marketable securities and investments 27,912

25,515 Property and equipment, net 45,111

40,703 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 831,258

825,599 Other assets 53,395

52,872

$ 1,290,895

$ 1,255,620







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 55,234

$ 51,614 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 57,294

77,610 Deferred revenue 65,018

55,431 Current maturities on debt 191,000

142,000 Total current liabilities 368,546

326,655







Long-term debt 512,868

462,801 Other liabilities 38,778

39,627 Total liabilities 920,192

829,083







Stockholders' equity 370,703

426,537

$ 1,290,895

$ 1,255,620

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Revenues:













Transactional and maintenance $ 195,195

$ 161,249

$ 369,857

$ 314,909 Professional services 46,078

41,284

88,704

84,827 License 16,585

25,845

34,618

48,242 Total revenues 257,858

228,378

493,179

447,978















Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 78,519

72,131

152,878

142,128 Research & development 32,519

26,663

61,493

52,805 Selling, general and administrative 97,057

86,231

187,353

171,445 Amortization of intangible assets 1,684

3,312

3,472

6,632 Total operating expenses 209,779

188,337

405,196

373,010 Operating income 48,079

40,041

87,983

74,968 Other expense, net (7,277)

(6,905)

(13,224)

(13,177) Income before income taxes 40,802

33,136

74,759

61,791 Provision for income taxes 8,527

8,052

15,185

(1,194) Net income $ 32,275

$ 25,084

$ 59,574

$ 62,985















































Basic earnings per share: $ 1.08

$ 0.81

$ 1.98

$ 2.03 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.03

$ 0.78

$ 1.90

$ 1.94















Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Basic 29,985

31,017

30,032

31,003 Diluted 31,300

32,260

31,431

32,398

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 59,574

$ 62,985 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,095

18,236 Share-based compensation 35,749

29,231 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (38,760)

(11,990) Other, net 6,352

935 Net cash provided by operating activities 78,010

99,397







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (11,111)

(9,604) Net activity from marketable securities (2,145)

- Net cash used in investing activities (13,256)

(9,604)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 147,000

79,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (48,000)

(24,000) Proceeds from issuances of common stock 1,706

9,114 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (40,448)

(36,914) Repurchases of common stock (124,715)

(74,647) Other, net (240)

(1,238) Net cash used in financing activities (64,697)

(48,685)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,193

(1,186)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,250

39,922 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 105,618

75,926 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 107,868

$ 115,848

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)







































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















Applications revenues:















Transactional and maintenance

$ 97,630

$ 86,013

$ 190,843

$ 170,894 Professional services

38,516

32,640

73,369

66,981 License

10,553

15,684

23,896

31,227 Total applications revenues

$ 146,699

$ 134,337

$ 288,108

$ 269,102

















Scores revenues:















Transactional and maintenance

$ 85,644

$ 63,628

$ 155,218

$ 121,880 Professional services

682

994

960

1,515 License

1,584

811

1,647

1,420 Total scores revenues

$ 87,910

$ 65,433

$ 157,825

$ 124,815

















Decision Management Software revenues:















Transactional and maintenance

$ 11,921

$ 11,608

$ 23,796

$ 22,135 Professional services

6,880

7,650

14,375

16,331 License

4,448

9,350

9,075

15,595 Total decision management software revenues

$ 23,249

$ 28,608

$ 47,246

$ 54,061

















Total revenues:















Transactional and maintenance

$ 195,195

$ 161,249

$ 369,857

$ 314,909 Professional services

46,078

41,284

88,704

84,827 License

16,585

25,845

34,618

48,242 Total revenues

$ 257,858

$ 228,378

$ 493,179

$ 447,978

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















GAAP net income $ 32,275

$ 25,084

$ 59,574

$ 62,985 Amortization of intangible assets 1,684

3,312

3,472

6,632 Stock-based compensation expense 19,238

14,712

35,748

29,231 Income tax adjustments (5,177)

(5,542)

(9,873)

(10,529) Excess tax benefit (1,551)

(3,602)

(13,062)

(20,863) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 1,665

-

13,420

- Non-GAAP net income $ 48,134

$ 33,964

$ 89,279

$ 67,456































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.03

$ 0.78

$ 1.90

$ 1.94 Amortization of intangible assets 0.05

0.10

0.11

0.20 Stock-based compensation expense 0.61

0.46

1.14

0.90 Income tax adjustments (0.17)

(0.17)

(0.31)

(0.32) Excess tax benefit (0.05)

(0.11)

(0.42)

(0.64) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 0.05

-

0.43

- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.54

$ 1.05

$ 2.84

$ 2.08















Free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,233

$ 66,419

$ 78,010

$ 99,397 Capital expenditures (7,067)

(5,284)

(11,111)

(9,603) Dividends paid -

(620)

-

(1,238) Free cash flow $ 42,166

$ 60,515

$ 66,899

$ 88,556



Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Previous Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Updated Fiscal 2018 Guidance







GAAP net income $ 136

$ 140 Amortization of intangible assets 7

7 Stock-based compensation expense 67

76 Income tax adjustments (16)

(21) Excess tax benefit (20)

(20) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 17

17 Non-GAAP net income $ 191

$ 200















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.34

$ 4.47 Amortization of intangible assets 0.22

0.22 Stock-based compensation expense 2.14

2.44 Income tax adjustments (0.52)

(0.66) Excess tax benefit (0.64)

(0.64) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 0.54

0.54 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 6.09

$ 6.38



Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.



