FICO Announces Earnings of $1.80 per Share for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $54.6 million, or $1.80 per share, versus $32.7 million, or $1.07 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $95.4 million versus $60.0 million in the prior year period.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $60.8 million versus $41.1 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.01 versus $1.34 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $89.6 million versus $52.9 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $305.3 million for the quarter as compared to $256.5 million reported in the prior year period.

"Our strong fourth quarter capped off another great year," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We delivered double-digit revenue and earnings growth while expanding our margins."

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

Applications revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were $149.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $139.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 8%, due primarily to increased transactional volumes and license sales in Falcon Fraud Solutions.

revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were in the fourth quarter, compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 8%, due primarily to increased transactional volumes and license sales in Falcon Fraud Solutions. Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $115.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $89.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 30%. B2B revenue increased 40% and B2C revenue increased 7% from the prior year period.

revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were in the fourth quarter, compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 30%. B2B revenue increased 40% and B2C revenue increased 7% from the prior year period. Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $39.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to $28.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 41%, due primarily to increased license sales and services revenue.

Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for fiscal 2020:



Fiscal 2020 Guidance Revenues $1.245 billion GAAP Net Income $204 million GAAP EPS $6.75 Non GAAP Net Income $251 million Non GAAP EPS $8.30

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its fourth quarter fiscal 2019 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Events Page under Past Events through November 4, 2020.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve, and other risks described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018





* As Adjusted ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,426

$ 90,023 Accounts receivable, net 297,427

266,742 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,853

39,624 Total current assets 455,706

396,389







Marketable securities and investments 21,865

19,756 Property and equipment, net 53,027

48,837 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 817,681

815,426 Other assets 85,169

50,059

$ 1,433,448

$ 1,330,467







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 55,572

$ 51,276 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 106,240

84,292 Deferred revenue 111,016

103,335 Current maturities on debt 218,000

235,000 Total current liabilities 490,828

473,903







Long-term debt 606,790

528,944 Other liabilities 46,063

40,183 Total liabilities 1,143,681

1,043,030







Stockholders' equity 289,767

287,437

$ 1,433,448

$ 1,330,467















* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Year Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018





* As Adjusted





* As Adjusted Revenues:













Transactional and maintenance $ 228,936

$ 195,266

$ 860,948

$ 750,603 Professional services 48,138

44,215

184,095

176,910 License 28,270

17,051

115,040

72,633 Total revenues 305,344

256,532

1,160,083

1,000,146















Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 87,996

79,962

336,845

312,898 Research & development 39,396

34,407

149,478

128,383 Selling, general and administrative 105,992

93,054

414,086

376,912 Amortization of intangible assets 1,673

1,551

6,126

6,594 Total operating expenses 235,057

208,974

906,535

824,787 Operating income 70,287

47,558

253,548

175,359 Other expense, net (9,399)

1,432

(37,476)

(18,427) Income before income taxes 60,888

48,990

216,072

156,932 Provision for income taxes 6,304

16,277

23,948

30,450 Net income $ 54,584

$ 32,713

$ 192,124

$ 126,482















































Basic earnings per share: $ 1.89

$ 1.13

$ 6.63

$ 4.26 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.80

$ 1.07

$ 6.34

$ 4.06















Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Basic 28,918

29,077

28,980

29,711 Diluted 30,290

30,702

30,294

31,180































* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Year Ended

September 30,

2019

2018





* As Adjusted Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 192,124

$ 126,482 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 31,612

30,182 Share-based compensation 82,973

74,814 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (55,466)

(8,415) Other, net 9,107

(11) Net cash provided by operating activities 260,350

223,052







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (23,981)

(31,299) Net activity from marketable securities (2,924)

(2,820) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15,855)

- Other, net -

20,000 Net cash used in investing activities (42,760)

(14,119)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 229,000

427,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (141,000)

(531,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes -

400,000 Payment on senior notes (28,000)

(131,000) Proceeds from issuances of common stock 22,788

11,023 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (52,996)

(44,205) Repurchases of common stock (228,894)

(342,596) Other, net (945)

(7,849) Net cash used in financing activities (200,047)

(218,627)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,140)

(5,901)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,403

(15,595) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 90,023

105,618 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 106,426

$ 90,023















* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)











































Quarter Ended



Year Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018







* As Adjusted







* As Adjusted



















Applications revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 100,774

$ 94,540



$ 395,398

$ 372,283 Professional services

35,826

34,448



137,258

142,736 License

13,323

10,059



72,378

49,356 Total applications revenues

$ 149,923

$ 139,047



$ 605,034

$ 564,375



















Scores revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 115,155

$ 88,339



$ 415,288

$ 331,662 Professional services

163

287



2,157

1,900 License

627

881



3,732

2,308 Total scores revenues

$ 115,945

$ 89,507



$ 421,177

$ 335,870



















Decision Management Software revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 13,007

$ 12,387



$ 50,262

$ 46,658 Professional services

12,149

9,480



44,680

32,274 License

14,320

6,111



38,930

20,969 Total decision management software revenues

$ 39,476

$ 27,978



$ 133,872

$ 99,901



















Total revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 228,936

$ 195,266



$ 860,948

$ 750,603 Professional services

48,138

44,215



184,095

176,910 License

28,270

17,051



115,040

72,633 Total revenues

$ 305,344

$ 256,532



$ 1,160,083

$ 1,000,146



















* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Year Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018





* As Adjusted





* As Adjusted















GAAP net income $ 54,584

$ 32,713

$ 192,124

$ 126,482 Amortization of intangible assets 1,673

1,551

6,126

6,594 Stock-based compensation expense 21,042

20,183

82,973

74,813 Realized gain on cost-method investment -

(10,000)

-

(10,000) Income tax adjustments (5,836)

(3,654)

(22,939)

(18,948) Excess tax benefit (10,643)

(7,556)

(30,666)

(22,253) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act -

7,848

-

14,754 Non-GAAP net income $ 60,820

$ 41,085

$ 227,618

$ 171,442































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.80

$ 1.07

$ 6.34

$ 4.06 Amortization of intangible assets 0.06

0.05

0.20

0.21 Stock-based compensation expense 0.69

0.66

2.74

2.40 Realized gain on cost-method investment -

(0.33)

-

(0.32) Income tax adjustments (0.19)

(0.12)

(0.76)

(0.61) Excess tax benefit (0.35)

(0.25)

(1.01)

(0.71) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act -

0.26

-

0.47 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.01

$ 1.34

$ 7.51

$ 5.50















Free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 95,414

$ 59,963

$ 260,350

$ 223,052 Capital expenditures (5,811)

(7,079)

(23,981)

(31,299) Free cash flow $ 89,603

$ 52,884

$ 236,369

$ 191,753















Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.





























* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Fiscal 2020 Guidance



GAAP net income $ 204 Amortization of intangible assets 5 Restructuring and acquisition-related 4 Stock-based compensation expense 90 Income tax adjustments (26) Excess tax benefit (25) Non-GAAP net income $ 251







GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 6.75 Amortization of intangible assets 0.15 Restructuring and acquisition-related 0.12 Stock-based compensation expense 2.96 Income tax adjustments (0.85) Excess tax benefit (0.83) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 8.30







Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.









