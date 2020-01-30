FICO Announces Earnings of $1.82 per Share for First Quarter Fiscal 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $54.9 million, or $1.82 per share, versus $40.0 million, or $1.32 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $60.4 million versus $48.9 million in the prior year period.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $54.2 million versus $43.9 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.80 versus $1.45 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $53.9 million versus $42.4 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $298.5 million for the quarter as compared to $262.3 million reported in the prior year period.

"We had a great start to our fiscal 2020," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We achieved double-digit revenue growth, and are delivering significant innovation throughout the organization."

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

Applications revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were $152.2 million in the first quarter, compared to $147.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 3%, due primarily to increased services and SaaS subscription revenues in Originations Solutions.

revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were in the first quarter, compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 3%, due primarily to increased services and SaaS subscription revenues in Originations Solutions. Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $115.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $85.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 34%. B2B revenue increased 46% and B2C revenue increased 11% from the prior year period.

revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were in the first quarter, compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 34%. B2B revenue increased 46% and B2C revenue increased 11% from the prior year period. Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $31.2 million in the first quarter compared to $28.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 8%, due primarily to increased SaaS subscription and services revenues.

Outlook

The company is reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2020:



Fiscal 2020 Guidance Revenues $1.245 billion GAAP Net Income $204 million GAAP EPS $6.75 Non GAAP Net Income $251 million Non GAAP EPS $8.30

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its first quarter fiscal 2020 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Events Page under Past Events through January 30, 2021.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve, and other risks described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019 ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,216

$ 106,426 Accounts receivable, net 281,640

297,427 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,138

51,853 Total current assets 460,994

455,706







Marketable securities and investments 25,388

21,865 Property and equipment, net 56,156

53,027 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,475

- Goodwill and intangible assets, net 825,334

817,681 Other assets 88,691

85,169

$ 1,545,038

$ 1,433,448







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 75,585

$ 55,572 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 71,780

106,240 Deferred revenue 114,667

111,016 Current maturities on debt 180,000

218,000 Total current liabilities 442,032

490,828







Long-term debt 738,259

606,790 Operating lease liabilities 80,424

- Other liabilities 43,362

46,063 Total liabilities 1,304,077

1,143,681







Stockholders' equity 240,961

289,767

$ 1,545,038

$ 1,433,448









FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Revenues:





Transactional and maintenance $ 220,374

$ 194,193 Professional services 44,025

40,808 License 34,105

27,255 Total revenues 298,504

262,256







Operating expenses:





Cost of revenues 90,758

76,066 Research & development 38,943

35,426 Selling, general and administrative 112,021

100,258 Amortization of intangible assets 1,796

1,502 Restructuring and acquisition-related 3,104

- Total operating expenses 246,622

213,252 Operating income 51,882

49,004 Other expense, net (9,987)

(11,848) Income before income taxes 41,895

37,156 Income tax benefit (13,026)

(2,851) Net income $ 54,921

$ 40,007























Basic earnings per share: $ 1.89

$ 1.38 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.82

$ 1.32







Shares used in computing earnings per share:





Basic 29,025

28,961 Diluted 30,169

30,336









FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 54,921

$ 40,007 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 7,856

7,967 Share-based compensation 23,145

21,854 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (28,419)

(24,129) Other, net 2,862

3,158 Net cash provided by operating activities 60,365

48,857







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (6,500)

(6,474) Net activity from marketable securities (2,566)

(2,201) Other, net 55

- Net cash used in investing activities (9,011)

(8,675)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 117,000

103,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (367,000)

(35,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 350,000

- Proceeds from issuances of common stock 5,091

7,550 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (86,047)

(42,987) Repurchases of common stock (60,009)

(82,700) Other, net (7,230)

- Net cash used in financing activities (48,195)

(50,137)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,631

(172)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,790

(10,127) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 106,426

90,023 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 111,216

$ 79,896









FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)























Quarter Ended



December 31,



2019

2018 Applications revenues:







Transactional and maintenance

$ 98,837

$ 97,165 Professional services

34,023

31,462 License

19,318

19,032 Total Applications revenues

$ 152,178

$ 147,659









Scores revenues:







Transactional and maintenance

$ 107,446

$ 84,821 Professional services

264

701 License

7,428

161 Total Scores revenues

$ 115,138

$ 85,683









Decision Management Software revenues:







Transactional and maintenance

$ 14,091

$ 12,207 Professional services

9,738

8,645 License

7,359

8,062 Total Decision Management Software revenues

$ 31,188

$ 28,914









Total revenues:







Transactional and maintenance

$ 220,374

$ 194,193 Professional services

44,025

40,808 License

34,105

27,255 Total revenues

$ 298,504

$ 262,256











FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended

December 31,

2019

2018







GAAP net income $ 54,921

$ 40,007 Amortization of intangible assets 1,796

1,502 Restructuring and acquisition-related 3,104

- Stock-based compensation expense 23,145

21,854 Income tax adjustments (6,762)

(6,219) Excess tax benefit (22,018)

(13,233) Non-GAAP net income $ 54,186

$ 43,911















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.82

$ 1.32 Amortization of intangible assets 0.06

0.05 Restructuring and acquisition-related 0.10

- Stock-based compensation expense 0.77

0.72 Income tax adjustments (0.22)

(0.21) Excess tax benefit (0.73)

(0.44) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.80

$ 1.45







Free cash flow





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60,365

$ 48,857 Capital expenditures (6,500)

(6,474) Free cash flow $ 53,865

$ 42,383







Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.















About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.



















Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Fiscal 2020 Guidance



GAAP net income $ 204 Amortization of intangible assets 5 Restructuring and acquisition-related 4 Stock-based compensation expense 90 Income tax adjustments (26) Excess tax benefit (25) Non-GAAP net income $ 251







GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 6.75 Amortization of intangible assets 0.15 Restructuring and acquisition-related 0.12 Stock-based compensation expense 2.96 Income tax adjustments (0.85) Excess tax benefit (0.83) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 8.30







Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.







About Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.











Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

