FICO Announces Earnings of $1.98 per Share for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $59.1 million, or $1.98 per share, versus $54.6 million, or $1.80 per share, in the prior year period. Fourth quarter results included a previously-announced pre-tax charge of $41.9 million for restructuring and impairment losses, or $1.01 per share after tax.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $136.2 million versus $95.4 million in the prior year period.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $97.0 million versus $60.8 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.25 versus $2.01 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $135.3 million versus $89.6 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $374.4 million for the quarter as compared to $305.3 million reported in the prior year period.

"We had a remarkably strong finish to another great year," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "Even in a period of economic volatility, we delivered record revenues, net income and cash flows."

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

Applications revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were $168.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $149.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12%, due primarily to increased license sales in our Falcon Fraud, Debt Manager, and Strategy Director products.

revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were in the fourth quarter, compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 12%, due primarily to increased license sales in our Falcon Fraud, Debt Manager, and Strategy Director products. Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $152.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $115.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 32%. B2B revenue increased 27%, driven largely by higher mortgage origination volumes and a one-time royalty true-up. B2C revenue increased 45% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.

revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were in the fourth quarter, compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 32%. B2B revenue increased 27%, driven largely by higher mortgage origination volumes and a one-time royalty true-up. B2C revenue increased 45% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners. Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $53.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to $39.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 36%, due primarily to license sales and SaaS subscription revenues.

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through November 10, 2021.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and the Company's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019 ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,394

$ 106,426 Accounts receivable, net 334,180

297,427 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,504

51,853 Total current assets 534,078

455,706







Marketable securities and investments 26,573

21,865 Property and equipment, net 46,419

53,027 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 57,656

- Goodwill and intangible assets, net 821,600

817,681 Other assets 119,914

85,169

$ 1,606,240

$ 1,433,448







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 86,400

$ 55,572 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 117,952

106,240 Deferred revenue 115,159

111,016 Current maturities on debt 95,000

218,000 Total current liabilities 414,511

490,828







Long-term debt 739,435

606,790 Operating lease liabilities 73,207

- Other liabilities 48,005

46,063 Total liabilities 1,275,158

1,143,681







Stockholders' equity 331,082

289,767

$ 1,606,240

$ 1,433,448

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Year Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Transactional and maintenance $ 266,028

$ 228,936

$ 973,933

$ 860,948 Professional services 47,477

48,138

183,040

184,095 License 60,851

28,270

137,589

115,040 Total revenues 374,356

305,344

1,294,562

1,160,083















Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 93,676

87,996

361,142

336,845 Research & development 46,706

39,396

166,499

149,478 Selling, general and administrative 105,612

105,992

420,930

414,086 Amortization of intangible assets 947

1,673

4,993

6,126 Restructuring and impairment charges 41,925

-

45,029

- Total operating expenses 288,866

235,057

998,593

906,535 Operating income 85,490

70,287

295,969

253,548 Other expense, net (9,057)

(9,399)

(38,969)

(37,476) Income before income taxes 76,433

60,888

257,000

216,072 Provision for income taxes 17,307

6,304

20,589

23,948 Net income $ 59,126

$ 54,584

$ 236,411

$ 192,124















































Basic earnings per share: $ 2.04

$ 1.89

$ 8.13

$ 6.63 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.98

$ 1.80

$ 7.90

$ 6.34















Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Basic 29,045

28,918

29,067

28,980 Diluted 29,833

30,290

29,932

30,294

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Year Ended

September 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 236,411

$ 192,124 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 30,367

31,612 Share-based compensation 93,681

82,973 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (41,308)

(55,466) Other, net 45,765

9,107 Net cash provided by operating activities 364,916

260,350







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (21,989)

(23,981) Net activity from marketable securities (2,649)

(2,924) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(15,855) Other, net 55

- Net cash used in investing activities (24,583)

(42,760)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 263,000

229,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (513,000)

(141,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 350,000

- Payment on senior notes (85,000)

(28,000) Proceeds from issuances of common stock 42,258

22,788 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (102,903)

(52,996) Repurchases of common stock (235,223)

(228,894) Other, net (8,556)

(945) Net cash used in financing activities (289,424)

(200,047)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 59

(1,140)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 50,968

16,403 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 106,426

90,023 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 157,394

$ 106,426

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)











































Quarter Ended



Year Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2020

2019



2020

2019



















Applications revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 98,892

$ 100,774



$ 393,994

$ 395,398 Professional services

35,156

35,826



136,677

137,258 License

34,081

13,323



71,375

72,378 Total applications revenues

$ 168,129

$ 149,923



$ 602,046

$ 605,034



















Scores revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 151,700

$ 115,155



$ 517,024

$ 415,288 Professional services

459

163



1,600

2,157 License

552

627



9,923

3,732 Total scores revenues

$ 152,711

$ 115,945



$ 528,547

$ 421,177



















Decision Management Software revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 15,436

$ 13,007



$ 62,915

$ 50,262 Professional services

11,862

12,149



44,763

44,680 License

26,218

14,320



56,291

38,930 Total decision management software revenues $ 53,516

$ 39,476



$ 163,969

$ 133,872



















Total revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 266,028

$ 228,936



$ 973,933

$ 860,948 Professional services

47,477

48,138



183,040

184,095 License

60,851

28,270



137,589

115,040 Total revenues

$ 374,356

$ 305,344



$ 1,294,562

$ 1,160,083

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Year Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















GAAP net income $ 59,126

$ 54,584

$ 236,411

$ 192,124 Amortization of intangible assets 947

1,673

4,993

6,126 Restructuring and impairment charges 41,925

-

45,029

- Stock-based compensation expense 25,483

21,042

93,681

82,973 Income tax adjustments (19,325)

(5,836)

(37,871)

(22,939) Excess tax benefit (11,192)

(10,643)

(50,037)

(30,666) Non-GAAP net income $ 96,964

$ 60,820

$ 292,206

$ 227,618































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.98

$ 1.80

$ 7.90

$ 6.34 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03

0.06

0.17

0.20 Restructuring and impairment charges 1.41

-

1.50

- Stock-based compensation expense 0.85

0.69

3.13

2.74 Income tax adjustments (0.65)

(0.19)

(1.27)

(0.76) Excess tax benefit (0.38)

(0.35)

(1.67)

(1.01) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.25

$ 2.01

$ 9.76

$ 7.51















Free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 136,185

$ 95,414

$ 364,915

$ 260,350 Capital expenditures (916)

(5,811)

(21,990)

(23,981) Free cash flow $ 135,269

$ 89,603

$ 342,925

$ 236,369

Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

