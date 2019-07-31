FICO Announces Earnings of $2.12 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $64.2 million, or $2.12 per share, versus $29.7 million, or $0.95 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $68.3 million versus $85.1 million in the prior year period.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $75.6 million versus $44.5 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.50 versus $1.43 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $60.8 million versus $72.0 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $314.2 million for the quarter as compared to $255.0 million reported in the prior year period.

"I'm pleased to announce another record quarter," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We delivered strong top- and bottom-line growth, and have strong momentum heading into our fourth quarter."

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

Applications revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were $165.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $138.7 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 19%, due primarily to increased license sales and transactional volumes.

revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were in the third quarter, compared to in the prior year quarter, an increase of 19%, due primarily to increased license sales and transactional volumes. Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $115.1 million in the second quarter, compared to $90.8 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 27%. B2B revenue increased 36% and B2C revenue increased 8% from the prior year quarter.

revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were in the second quarter, compared to in the prior year quarter, an increase of 27%. B2B revenue increased 36% and B2C revenue increased 8% from the prior year quarter. Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $33.5 million in the third quarter compared to $25.5 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 31%, due primarily to increased license sales and SaaS subscription revenue.

Outlook

The company is reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2019:



Fiscal 2019 Guidance Revenues $1.14 billion GAAP Net Income $173 million GAAP EPS $5.75 Non GAAP Net Income $214 million Non GAAP EPS $7.12

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its third quarter fiscal 2019 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Event Calendar under Past Events through July 31, 2020.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve, and other risks described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









June 30,

September 30,

2019

2018





* As Adjusted ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,808

$ 90,023 Accounts receivable, net 318,044

266,742 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,212

39,624 Total current assets 435,064

396,389







Marketable securities and investments 21,726

19,756 Property and equipment, net 52,900

48,837 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 807,446

815,426 Other assets 56,662

50,059

$ 1,373,798

$ 1,330,467







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 47,900

$ 51,276 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 88,543

84,292 Deferred revenue 103,270

103,335 Current maturities on debt 218,000

235,000 Total current liabilities 457,713

473,903







Long-term debt 604,582

528,944 Other liabilities 43,186

40,183 Total liabilities 1,105,481

1,043,030







Stockholders' equity 268,317

287,437

$ 1,373,798

$ 1,330,467



* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018





* As Adjusted





* As Adjusted Revenues:













Transactional and maintenance $ 226,040

$ 192,143

$ 632,012

$ 555,337 Professional services 44,594

42,836

135,957

132,695 License 43,615

20,014

86,770

55,582 Total revenues 314,249

254,993

854,739

743,614















Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 87,215

79,011

248,849

232,936 Research & development 36,972

32,483

110,082

93,976 Selling, general and administrative 102,906

97,391

308,094

283,858 Amortization of intangible assets 1,448

1,571

4,453

5,043 Total operating expenses 228,541

210,456

671,478

615,813 Operating income 85,708

44,537

183,261

127,801 Other expense, net (7,654)

(6,635)

(28,077)

(19,859) Income before income taxes 78,054

37,902

155,184

107,942 Provision for income taxes 13,902

8,181

17,644

14,173 Net income $ 64,152

$ 29,721

$ 137,540

$ 93,769















































Basic earnings per share: $ 2.21

$ 1.00

$ 4.74

$ 3.13 Diluted earnings per share: $ 2.12

$ 0.95

$ 4.54

$ 2.99















Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Basic 28,967

29,708

29,000

29,924 Diluted 30,292

31,161

30,295

31,341



* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018





* As Adjusted Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 137,540

$ 93,769 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 23,734

22,329 Share-based compensation 61,931

54,631 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (59,682)

(3,931) Other, net 1,413

(3,709) Net cash provided by operating activities 164,936

163,089







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (18,170)

(24,220) Net activity from marketable securities (2,630)

(2,504) Net cash used in investing activities (20,800)

(26,724)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 167,000

371,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (109,000)

(480,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes -

400,000 Payment on senior notes -

(131,000) Proceeds from issuances of common stock 16,073

2,492 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (51,208)

(42,872) Repurchases of common stock (178,926)

(229,540) Other, net -

(7,869) Net cash used in financing activities (156,061)

(117,789)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 710

(4,265)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,215)

14,311 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 90,023

105,618 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 78,808

$ 119,929



* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018







* As Adjusted





* As Adjusted

















Applications revenues:















Transactional and maintenance

$ 100,385

$ 91,102

$ 294,624

$ 277,743 Professional services

33,989

33,783

101,432

108,288 License

31,263

13,773

59,055

39,297 Total applications revenues

$ 165,637

$ 138,658

$ 455,111

$ 425,328

















Scores revenues:















Transactional and maintenance

$ 112,949

$ 89,876

$ 300,133

$ 243,323 Professional services

392

559

1,994

1,613 License

1,805

394

3,105

1,427 Total scores revenues

$ 115,146

$ 90,829

$ 305,232

$ 246,363

















Decision Management Software revenues:















Transactional and maintenance

$ 12,706

$ 11,165

$ 37,255

$ 34,271 Professional services

10,213

8,494

32,531

22,794 License

10,547

5,847

24,610

14,858 Total decision management software revenues $ 33,466

$ 25,506

$ 94,396

$ 71,923

















Total revenues:















Transactional and maintenance

$ 226,040

$ 192,143

$ 632,012

$ 555,337 Professional services

44,594

42,836

135,957

132,695 License

43,615

20,014

86,770

55,582 Total revenues

$ 314,249

$ 254,993

$ 854,739

$ 743,614



* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018





* As Adjusted





* As Adjusted















GAAP net income $ 64,152

$ 29,721

$ 137,540

$ 93,769 Amortization of intangible assets 1,448

1,571

4,453

5,043 Stock-based compensation expense 19,595

18,882

61,931

54,630 Income tax adjustments (5,290)

(5,450)

(17,103)

(15,294) Excess tax benefit (4,289)

(1,635)

(20,023)

(14,697) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act -

1,436

-

6,906 Non-GAAP net income $ 75,616

$ 44,525

$ 166,798

$ 130,357































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.12

$ 0.95

$ 4.54

$ 2.99 Amortization of intangible assets 0.05

0.05

0.15

0.16 Stock-based compensation expense 0.65

0.61

2.04

1.74 Income tax adjustments (0.17)

(0.17)

(0.56)

(0.49) Excess tax benefit (0.14)

(0.05)

(0.66)

(0.47) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act -

0.05

-

0.22 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.50

$ 1.43

$ 5.51

$ 4.16















Free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 68,290

$ 85,079

$ 164,936

$ 163,089 Capital expenditures (7,526)

(13,109)

(18,170)

(24,220) Free cash flow $ 60,764

$ 71,970

$ 146,766

$ 138,869



Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

* Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on October 1, 2018.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Fiscal 2019 Guidance



GAAP net income $ 173 Amortization of intangible assets 6 Stock-based compensation expense 85 Income tax adjustments (25) Excess tax benefit (25) Non-GAAP net income $ 214







GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.75 Amortization of intangible assets 0.20 Stock-based compensation expense 2.82 Income tax adjustments (0.81) Excess tax benefit (0.83) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 7.12



Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

