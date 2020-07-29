FICO Announces Earnings of $2.15 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $64.1 million, or $2.15 per share, versus $64.2 million, or $2.12 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $106.9 million versus $68.3 million in the prior year period.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $76.7 million versus $75.6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $2.58 versus $2.50 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $99.0 million versus $60.8 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $313.7 million for the quarter as compared to $314.2 million reported in the prior year period.

"I am pleased to report we posted a very solid quarter, which again shows the resiliency of our business even in these uncertain times," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We continued to perform well in all parts of our business, and delivered record cash flow."

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

Applications revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were $141.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $165.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 15%, due primarily to decreased license sales in our Falcon Fraud product.

revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were in the third quarter, compared to in the prior year period, a decrease of 15%, due primarily to decreased license sales in our Falcon Fraud product. Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $131.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $115.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 14%. B2B revenue increased 12% and B2C revenue increased 21% from the prior year period.

revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were in the third quarter, compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 14%. B2B revenue increased 12% and B2C revenue increased 21% from the prior year period. Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $40.7 million in the third quarter, compared to $33.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 22%, due primarily to SaaS subscription revenues.

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its third quarter fiscal 2020 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Events Page under Past Events through July 29, 2021.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and the Company's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve, and other risks described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























June 30,

September 30,

2020

2019 ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,673

$ 106,426 Accounts receivable, net 303,558

297,427 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,780

51,853 Total current assets 483,011

455,706







Marketable securities and investments 25,136

21,865 Property and equipment, net 60,336

53,027 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 84,106

- Goodwill and intangible assets, net 814,647

817,681 Other assets 96,884

85,169

$ 1,564,120

$ 1,433,448







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 70,680

$ 55,572 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 95,674

106,240 Deferred revenue 105,833

111,016 Current maturities on debt 188,000

218,000 Total current liabilities 460,187

490,828







Long-term debt 739,039

606,790 Operating lease liabilities 74,000

- Other liabilities 43,608

46,063 Total liabilities 1,316,834

1,143,681







Stockholders' equity 247,286

289,767

$ 1,564,120

$ 1,433,448

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Transactional and maintenance $ 246,829

$ 226,040

$ 707,905

$ 632,012 Professional services 43,633

44,594

135,563

135,957 License 23,269

43,615

76,738

86,770 Total revenues 313,731

314,249

920,206

854,739















Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 88,569

87,215

267,466

248,849 Research & development 41,411

36,972

119,793

110,082 Selling, general and administrative 99,832

102,906

315,318

308,094 Amortization of intangible assets 1,048

1,448

4,046

4,453 Restructuring and acquisition-related -

-

3,104

- Total operating expenses 230,860

228,541

709,727

671,478 Operating income 82,871

85,708

210,479

183,261 Other expense, net (6,663)

(7,654)

(29,912)

(28,077) Income before income taxes 76,208

78,054

180,567

155,184 Provision for income taxes 12,132

13,902

3,282

17,644 Net income $ 64,076

$ 64,152

$ 177,285

$ 137,540















































Basic earnings per share: $ 2.21

$ 2.21

$ 6.10

$ 4.74 Diluted earnings per share: $ 2.15

$ 2.12

$ 5.92

$ 4.54















Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Basic 29,005

28,967

29,075

29,000 Diluted 29,744

30,292

29,966

30,295

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 177,285

$ 137,540 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 23,549

23,734 Share-based compensation 68,197

61,931 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (55,873)

(59,682) Other, net 15,572

1,413 Net cash provided by operating activities 228,730

164,936







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (21,073)

(18,170) Net activity from marketable securities (2,328)

(2,630) Other, net 55

- Net cash used in investing activities (23,346)

(20,800)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 193,000

167,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (435,000)

(109,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 350,000

- Proceeds from issuances of common stock 26,235

16,073 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (100,067)

(51,208) Repurchases of common stock (210,000)

(178,926) Other, net (7,651)

- Net cash used in financing activities (183,483)

(156,061)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,654)

710







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19,247

(11,215) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 106,426

90,023 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 125,673

$ 78,808

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)











































Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2020

2019



2020

2019



















Applications revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 98,476

$ 100,385



$ 295,102

$ 294,624 Professional services

32,364

33,989



101,521

101,432 License

10,620

31,263



37,294

59,055 Total applications revenues

$ 141,460

$ 165,637



$ 433,917

$ 455,111



















Scores revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 130,268

$ 112,949



$ 365,324

$ 300,133 Professional services

58

392



1,141

1,994 License

1,224

1,805



9,371

3,105 Total scores revenues

$ 131,550

$ 115,146



$ 375,836

$ 305,232



















Decision Management Software revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 18,085

$ 12,706



$ 47,479

$ 37,255 Professional services

11,211

10,213



32,901

32,531 License

11,425

10,547



30,073

24,610 Total decision management software revenues

$ 40,721

$ 33,466



$ 110,453

$ 94,396



















Total revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 246,829

$ 226,040



$ 707,905

$ 632,012 Professional services

43,633

44,594



135,563

135,957 License

23,269

43,615



76,738

86,770 Total revenues

$ 313,731

$ 314,249



$ 920,206

$ 854,739

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















GAAP net income $ 64,076

$ 64,152

$ 177,285

$ 137,540 Amortization of intangible assets 1,048

1,448

4,046

4,453 Restructuring and acquisition-related -

-

3,104

- Stock-based compensation expense 22,265

19,595

68,198

61,931 Income tax adjustments (5,739)

(5,290)

(18,546)

(17,103) Excess tax benefit (4,902)

(4,289)

(38,845)

(20,023) Non-GAAP net income $ 76,748

$ 75,616

$ 195,242

$ 166,798































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.15

$ 2.12

$ 5.92

$ 4.54 Amortization of intangible assets 0.04

0.05

0.14

0.15 Restructuring and acquisition-related -

-

0.10

- Stock-based compensation expense 0.75

0.65

2.28

2.04 Income tax adjustments (0.19)

(0.17)

(0.62)

(0.56) Excess tax benefit (0.16)

(0.14)

(1.30)

(0.66) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.58

$ 2.50

$ 6.52

$ 5.51















Free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 106,871

$ 68,290

$ 228,730

$ 164,936 Capital expenditures (7,907)

(7,526)

(21,074)

(18,170) Free cash flow $ 98,964

$ 60,764

$ 207,656

$ 146,766















Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

