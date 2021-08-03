FICO Announces Earnings of $5.18 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $151.2 million, or $5.18 per share, versus $64.1 million, or $2.15 per share, in the prior year period. The results included a pre-tax gain of $92.8 million on the previously-announced sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line, or $2.52 per share after tax.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $100.6 million versus $106.9 million in the prior year period.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $98.8 million versus $76.7 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.38 versus $2.58 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $99.0 million for both the current quarter and the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $338.2 million for the quarter as compared to $313.7 million reported in the prior year period.

"I'm pleased to report we delivered another solid quarter," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We had another record Scores quarter, and are making great progress in our SaaS transition."

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

Applications revenues, which include the company's decision management applications and associated professional services, were $133.2 million in the third quarter, compared to $141.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 6%, due primarily to decreased services revenues, and the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in early June.

revenues, which include the company's decision management applications and associated professional services, were in the third quarter, compared to in the prior year period, a decrease of 6%, due primarily to decreased services revenues, and the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in early June. Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $172.2 million in the third quarter, compared to $131.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 31%. B2B revenue increased 23%, driven largely by unit price increases and higher origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 50% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.

revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were in the third quarter, compared to in the prior year period, an increase of 31%. B2B revenue increased 23%, driven largely by unit price increases and higher origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 50% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners. Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $32.8 million in the third quarter compared to $40.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 20%, due primarily to decreased up-front license revenues.

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its third quarter fiscal 2021 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through August 3, 2022.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























June 30,

September 30,

2021

2020 ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,612

$ 157,394 Accounts receivable, net 280,598

334,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,670

42,504 Total current assets 556,880

534,078







Marketable securities and investments 34,394

26,573 Property and equipment, net 31,565

46,419 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 49,250

57,656 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 797,870

821,600 Other assets 119,196

119,914

$ 1,589,155

$ 1,606,240







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 102,649

$ 86,400 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 92,363

117,952 Deferred revenue 99,757

115,159 Current maturities on debt 250,000

95,000 Total current liabilities 544,769

414,511







Long-term debt 806,622

739,435 Operating lease liabilities 56,815

73,207 Other liabilities 56,111

48,005 Total liabilities 1,464,317

1,275,158







Stockholders' equity 124,838

331,082

$ 1,589,155

$ 1,606,240

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Transactional and maintenance $ 288,078

$ 246,829

$ 821,147

$ 707,905 Professional services 35,918

43,633

115,137

135,563 License 14,188

23,269

45,675

76,738 Total revenues 338,184

313,731

981,959

920,206















Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 82,240

88,569

260,101

267,466 Research & development 45,826

41,411

130,089

119,793 Selling, general and administrative 107,729

99,832

298,912

315,318 Amortization of intangible assets 810

1,048

2,692

4,046 Restructuring and impairment charges -

-

-

3,104 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture (92,805)

-

(100,139)

- Total operating expenses 143,800

230,860

591,655

709,727 Operating income 194,384

82,871

390,304

210,479 Other expense, net (6,492)

(6,663)

(22,628)

(29,912) Income before income taxes 187,892

76,208

367,676

180,567 Provision for income taxes 36,694

12,132

61,312

3,282 Net income $ 151,198

$ 64,076

$ 306,364

$ 177,285















































Basic earnings per share: $ 5.27

$ 2.21

$ 10.58

$ 6.10 Diluted earnings per share: $ 5.18

$ 2.15

$ 10.38

$ 5.92















Shares used in computing earnings per share:













Basic 28,687

29,005

28,967

29,075 Diluted 29,195

29,744

29,505

29,966

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 306,364

$ 177,285 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 20,066

23,549 Share-based compensation 84,099

68,197 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 24,728

(55,873) Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture (100,139)

- Other, net (3,056)

15,572 Net cash provided by operating activities 332,062

228,730







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (5,792)

(21,073) Net activity from marketable securities (2,827)

(2,328) Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture 146,428

- Other, net (210)

55 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 137,599

(23,346)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 429,000

193,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (208,000)

(435,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes -

350,000 Proceeds from issuances of common stock 14,580

26,235 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (88,770)

(100,067) Repurchases of common stock (541,205)

(210,000) Other, net (177)

(7,651) Net cash used in financing activities (394,572)

(183,483)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5,129

(2,654)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 80,218

19,247 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 157,394

106,426 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 237,612

$ 125,673

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)











































Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020



















Applications revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 99,822

$ 98,476



$ 294,240

$ 295,102 Professional services

26,381

32,364



84,613

101,521 License

7,010

10,620



19,235

37,294 Total applications revenues

$ 133,213

$ 141,460



$ 398,088

$ 433,917



















Scores revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 170,415

$ 130,268



$ 476,217

$ 365,324 Professional services

166

58



986

1,141 License

1,621

1,224



8,369

9,371 Total scores revenues

$ 172,202

$ 131,550



$ 485,572

$ 375,836



















Decision Management Software revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 17,841

$ 18,085



$ 50,690

$ 47,479 Professional services

9,371

11,211



29,538

32,901 License

5,557

11,425



18,071

30,073 Total decision management software revenues

$ 32,769

$ 40,721



$ 98,299

$ 110,453



















Total revenues:

















Transactional and maintenance

$ 288,078

$ 246,829



$ 821,147

$ 707,905 Professional services

35,918

43,633



115,137

135,563 License

14,188

23,269



45,675

76,738 Total revenues

$ 338,184

$ 313,731



$ 981,959

$ 920,206

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















GAAP net income $ 151,198

$ 64,076

$ 306,364

$ 177,285 Amortization of intangible assets 810

1,048

2,692

4,046 Restructuring and impairment charges -

-

-

3,104 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture (92,805)

-

(100,139)

- Stock-based compensation expense 30,761

22,265

84,099

68,198 Income tax adjustments 11,391

(5,739)

(366)

(18,546) Excess tax benefit (2,561)

(4,902)

(22,073)

(38,845) Non-GAAP net income $ 98,794

$ 76,748

$ 270,577

$ 195,242































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.18

$ 2.15

$ 10.38

$ 5.92 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03

0.04

0.09

0.14 Restructuring and impairment charges -

-

-

0.10 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture (3.18)

-

(3.39)

- Stock-based compensation expense 1.05

0.75

2.85

2.28 Income tax adjustments 0.39

(0.19)

(0.01)

(0.62) Excess tax benefit (0.09)

(0.16)

(0.75)

(1.30) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.38

$ 2.58

$ 9.17

$ 6.52















Free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 100,592

$ 106,871

$ 332,062

$ 228,730 Capital expenditures (1,572)

(7,907)

(5,792)

(21,074) Free cash flow $ 99,020

$ 98,964

$ 326,270

$ 207,656















Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.















About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

SOURCE FICO

Related Links

https://www.fico.com

